BMW launched the first of its Neue Klasse models in Cape Town this week.

The new iX3 is a fully electric SUV that gained a fair amount of mixed reactions following its global launch in late 2025 due to its distinct design language and overly futuristic interior.

However, it was also named 2026 World Car of the Year. In fact, it took home a double victory, also winning the 2026 World Electric Vehicle title against fierce competition.

The main theme around the media launch was "More BMW than ever", a statement that was echoed by BMW Group South Africa CEO Peter van Binsbergen.

He assured the media that once we drove the car, we would understand why that bold statement was true.

But it's more than just driving that makes the statement true, it's also travelling through the brand's heritage, both locally and globally.

Historically, BMW has never been afraid to ruffle feathers. Whenever they introduce a generational leap in design, it sparks debate.

The iX3 Neue Klasse is no different. It is a radical departure from the familiar, trading aggressive, muscular lines for a hyper-minimalist, almost clinical aesthetic.

While it has drawn mixed reactions globally, I actually like the design. It isn't just different for the sake of being different. It shows BMW's willingness to evolve rather than just playing it safe and relying on their heritage.

The iconic kidney grilles have been reimagined into a flush, digital front stage and it proves that the brand is looking forward, not backward.

To truly grasp the weight of Van Binsbergen's statement, we have to look at what BMW means in a uniquely South African context.

Locally, the brand's heritage was forged in the fires of raw, unapologetic combustion.

For decades, BMW in South Africa has been synonymous with noise. It is the mechanical scream of a naturally aspirated inline-six, the violent pops of an M-Performance exhaust and most famously, the legendary E30 325i — the revered Gusheshe.

The brand birthed our unique motorsport of spinning, where the soundtrack of a rev-limiter bouncing over screaming rear tyres became a cultural anthem.

In South Africa, a BMW is supposed to be loud. It is supposed to offer a raw, mechanical driving experience.

So, how does a completely silent electric SUV fit into this noisy heritage?

Well, even in silence, it still leads in performance.

BMW has re-engineered driver engagement for the digital age. Instead of trying to artificially replicate the mechanical roar of a Gusheshe with cheesy fake engine noises, BMW embraced the electric silence and replaced mechanical drama with clinical, devastating speed.

Put your foot down and the instant surge of 345kW and 645Nm of torque isn't accompanied by a screaming rev-limiter but by an exclusive, futuristic soundscape composed by Hans Zimmer. It is a completely different kind of theatre.