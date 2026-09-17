Golf GTI diary: A daily battle against temptation

When you roll up to the pumps in Gauteng and stare down the current inland fuel price at almost R27/litre, reality hits incredibly hard.

Budgeting for a performance vehicle requires a significant amount of mental gymnastics and financial justification. For most people, outright fuel economy is now the ultimate deciding factor when buying a new car.

This brings me to the car I have been driving almost daily for the last month. I am testing what many regard as South Africa's hottest hatch over two months. Priced at R908 000, the Golf 8.5 GTI is undeniably a premium piece of machinery.

However, my focus for the first 30 days of this test has been less about the steep purchase price and more about the daily running costs. Specifically, I wanted to see if it is actually possible to live sensibly and commute economically in South Africa's most iconic hot hatch.

If you read the official specification sheet, the Golf 8.5 GTI promises a surprising level of pragmatism. Under the bonnet lies the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged EA888 engine. Volkswagen claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.1 litres per 100 kilometres. For the first week, I was determined to achieve that exact number.

When you leave the drive selector in its standard Comfort setting, the GTI behaves impeccably. The ride is firm but compliant enough for our less than perfect suburban roads. The cabin insulation effectively filters out the chaos of Johannesburg traffic.

Volkswagen has also gone to great lengths to fix the ergonomic frustrations of the previous model. The new 12.9-inch touchscreen is a massive improvement with clearer graphics and more logical menus. More importantly, the physical buttons have finally returned to the steering wheel.

Settled into the standard high-back sports seats, it is a genuinely luxurious space to spend time in. Driving normally on the highway and sticking strictly to the speed limit, I saw the trip computer dip toward an impressive 6.9 litres per 100 kilometres. It proved that the engineering is solid. The car is more than capable of being a highly efficient daily commuter.

However, the problem is not the car; it is the driver.

Living with a Golf GTI and trying to drive it like a sensible hybrid is an exercise in utter frustration.

This is a car deeply ingrained in South African car culture, famous for its performance, its handling and that signature exhaust pop (Vrrrpha).

For the facelifted 8.5 model, Volkswagen managed to secure the full fat configuration for our market. That means power is up to a potent 195 kW, with torque pegged at a strong 370 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels through a snappy seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox, enabling a zero to 100 km/h sprint in just 5.9 seconds.

Knowing all that potential is sitting directly under your right foot makes efficiency nearly impossible. You might start your morning commute with the best intentions, cruising smoothly in Eco mode. Then, a gap opens up in the fast lane on the N1. Your hand instinctively pulls the gear selector down into Sport mode. The transmission drops two gears, the revs climb and the turbocharger spools up.

Before you know it, that sensible fuel average has skyrocketed. You are no longer commuting. You are indulging in the sheer, visceral joy of a brilliantly balanced hot hatch.

The steering weighs up perfectly and the electronic limited-slip differential pulls the nose eagerly into corners.

After 30 days of living with the Golf 8.5 GTI, I have to admit defeat on the fuel economy front. I am sitting at 9.5 litres/100km.

It is entirely possible to drive this car economically but doing so feels like you are completely ignoring its true purpose.

The GTI is designed to be engaging, rapid and incredibly fun. Every time I get behind the wheel, the temptation to exploit that 195 kW output overwhelms any thoughts I have about the price of unleaded petrol.

Month one has taught me that living with the Golf 8.5 GTI is a daily test of willpower. It is a test I have failed consistently, but I have enjoyed every single minute of it.

Going into month two, my plan has changed.