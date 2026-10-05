Drive past the Toyota head office in Sandton, and you are greeted by a massive billboard showcasing the new Land Cruiser FJ. The slogan emblazoned across the backdrop reads simply: “I am what I am".

It is a bold, unapologetic declaration. In many ways, that attitude is quintessential Land Cruiser.

For decades, the nameplate has never apologised for being rugged, mechanical or compromised on paved roads in pursuit of off-road dominance. By bringing the legendary badge into the sub-R800 000 price bracket for the first time, Toyota is betting that South Africans will embrace this compact retro icon, flaws and all.

If you judge the FJ purely on its off-road DNA, it makes a compelling case for the badge.

Beneath the striking retro bodywork, this is not a soft-roading crossover. It utilises a proper, heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis. It features a selectable four-wheel-drive system with dedicated 4H and 4L low-range modes, a locking rear differential and a generous 245 millimetres of ground clearance.

Point the FJ at a steep, rocky mountain trail, drop it into low range and it will scramble over obstacles with the exact same slow, unstoppable momentum you expect from a 70 Series. It has genuine dirt-trail pedigree baked into its bones.

However, the “I am what I am" philosophy starts to crumble the moment you look under the bonnet.

Toyota opted to launch the Land Cruiser FJ with its venerable 2.7-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. Producing a modest 122 kW and 245 Nm of torque, it feels entirely out of its depth on modern roads.

In an era where forced induction dominates, this powertrain is painfully lethargic, especially for a vehicle this large. At Highveld altitudes, the six-speed automatic transmission is forced to work overtime, constantly hunting for ratios and holding high revs just to maintain speed on highway inclines.

It is slow, it is noisy under hard acceleration and because it has to work so frantically to move a heavy body, it is remarkably thirsty. During my test week, fuel consumption stubbornly averaged around 13.0 litres per 100 kilometres. To put that massive figure into perspective, that is the exact same fuel economy I recorded in a heavy Range Rover powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8.

This is where Toyota's decision feels like a huge missed opportunity. What the FJ desperately needed was a modern diesel derivative.

In South Africa, diesel is the lifeblood of off-roading due to low-down torque and long-distance fuel efficiency. With GWM offering a punchy 2.4-litre turbodiesel in the competing Tank 300 and with Toyota’s own brilliant 2.8-litre GD-6 engine readily available in local production, sticking with an ancient 2.7-litre petrol engine feels baffling.

A diesel powertrain would have transformed this vehicle from a sluggish commuter into a formidable weapon.

Then there is the issue of payload capacity, which introduces a glaring double standard in our local market. The Land Cruiser FJ has a gross vehicle mass capped at 2 500 kg against a tare mass of roughly 2 025 kg, leaving a legal payload capacity of just 475 kg.

That 475 kg figure is identical to the payload rating that recently triggered severe public backlash and an Automobile Association investigation for the Jetour T2.

Yet, because the FJ wears a Toyota badge, buyers seem willing to overlook the restriction.

In practice, if you load four adults into the cabin, you have exhausted most of your allowance. Add a steel replacement bumper, a dual battery system, a fridge and a roof tent and you are almost certainly driving an illegal, overloaded vehicle.

Toyota is right. The Land Cruiser FJ is what it is. It is a head-turning, highly capable lifestyle 4x4 with undeniable retro charm and bulletproof mechanical reliability.

For urban buyers who want an eye-catching daily driver and a fun weekend trail toy, it will be an absolute smash hit. But without a diesel engine beneath the bonnet and with a strictly limited payload, it stops short of being the true overlanding legend it could have been.

Pricing:

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 2.7 GX: R714 000