Hatchbacks The traditional hatchback remains the purest expression of cost-effective motoring. In stop-start traffic, shedding weight is the easiest way to save fuel.

Budget (Sub-R250k): Suzuki Celerio 1.0 or Suzuki Swift 1.2. The Celerio is incredibly light, achieving an astonishing 4.2 L/100 km. Paired with a naturally aspirated engine, it practically runs on fumes, while the new Swift manages a highly respectable 4.4 L/100 km, making R30 per litre petrol entirely manageable for the daily commuter. The Swift is also incredibly tech savvy.

Mid-Tier (Sub-R400k): Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI. When you step up a bracket, you want forced induction. The 1.0-litre turbocharged engine gives you the low-down torque needed for effortless high-way overtaking while sipping just 5.4 L/100 km.

Premium (R600k+): Audi A3, BMW 1 Series, or Volkswagen Golf 8.5. This is where premium hatchbacks shine. You secure exceptional German cabin refinement and brilliantly calibrated turbocharged powertrains that all operate comfortably between 5.5 and 6.0 L/100 km on the open road.