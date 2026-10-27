Chery Q first drive: Proof that budget EVs don't have to be boring

The Nitty Gritty The Chery Q offers a 42.7kWh battery with a claimed range of 400km. However, real world figures should give you around 300km. The Chery Q boasts an impressive recharge time. AC charging requires 6.5 hours to take the battery level from 10% to 100%, while DC charging can take the battery level from 30% to 80% in just over 16 minutes.

The Chery Q does not only draw power, but also serves as a back up battery on wheels. It has a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function that delivers up to 6.6 kW of external power.

Chery gave us the opportunity to experience the rare and unique experience of powering up electrical appliances using the vehicle as a power source. We put together a three-course meal using a blender, microwave and a single-plate induction cooker, which was all powered through the car.

At first, I thought that this exercise would completely drain the battery, but the Chery Q offers 1780 W for 10 hour nonstop use with 4.8 kW to spare, and a 30% battery level remaining.

This means that you can still have that meal and drive to your next stop.

When it came to driving, the throttle was a tad sensitive, but that’s nothing new with an EV.

However, the drive was incredibly smooth and although it felt punchy off the mark, the vehicle picked up speed gradually which made the initial quirk of a sensitive throttle almost unnoticeable.

The Chery Q churns out 90kW of power and 115Nm of torque. So yes, it moves. It is not underpowered by any means and it makes city and highway driving fairly easy.

It also offers a variety of safety features. A camera view appears on the touchscreen panel as you switch between lanes - ensuring a clear lane with no obstruction as you drive.

The sensors provide Front Collision Warning as well as an Automatic Emergency Brake. There’s Lane Departure Warning as well as Automated Parking Assist and Rear Collision Warning. There’s also a 540 degree HD surround view camera that keeps you aware of objects all around you when needed.

To have all these safety features in a budget car is actually outstanding.

The Takeaway The Chery Q is priced at R350 000 for the entry derivative, while the top spec comes in at R390 000.

With it now being another budget EV option, but from a brand that has some pedigree in the country, it presents itself as an interesting product in a growing market.

It might not be the first, but Chery has certainly established the Q with a firm identity. Besides it just being a budget EV, it has an essence of playfulness and fun to it.