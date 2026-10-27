Chery Q first drive: Proof that budget EVs don't have to be boring

Not long ago, stepping into an electric vehicle required you to earn big bucks. Not long ago, to get into an EV meant spending at least R800 000 for an entry-level car and over R1 million to enjoy a spacious build.
But BYD changed the game when they introduced the Dolphin Surf in 2025. The compact EV was priced R339 000 at launch. Geely then also dived into that space with the E2 and now Chery has introduced the Q.
It’s no secret that the brand is trying to place a finger in every segment. The Mail & Guardian was at the launch of the Chery Q in the Midlands in KZN.
Upon first glance the Chery Q seemed cute, quirky and minimalistic with a modern feel. Just based on its somewhat playful appearance alone, it seemed like the type of car you’d expect a youngster to be driving. As a fully electric vehicle, I was anticipating a golf cart driving experience but I was pleasantly surprised by the Chery Q’s performance on the road.
The interior was even better. Leather seats, a beautiful infotainment system, a sturdy steering wheel with a race car feel and a large base for wireless phone charging.
The car comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but because there are no physical buttons and everything is controlled from the infotainment system, things like adjusting the climate can become distracting while driving.
In terms of space, legroom for the passengers is ample. The Q also sports a 375L-1450L extra large trunk and a 70L frunk (or front trunk) providing a great amount of storage space. The frunk features a drainage plug and is able to hold up to 50kg in weight. If more storage is necessary, there’s an additional storage space beneath the rear seats.
On the top spec, the frunk is also automatic, which is an extremely nice touch from Chery.
The interior also features yellow accents to compliment the sleek interior, maintaining the minimalistic but playful appearance.
The Nitty Gritty
The Chery Q offers a 42.7kWh battery with a claimed range of 400km. However, real world figures should give you around 300km. The Chery Q boasts an impressive recharge time. AC charging requires 6.5 hours to take the battery level from 10% to 100%, while DC charging can take the battery level from 30% to 80% in just over 16 minutes.
The Chery Q does not only draw power, but also serves as a back up battery on wheels. It has a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function that delivers up to 6.6 kW of external power.
Chery gave us the opportunity to experience the rare and unique experience of powering up electrical appliances using the vehicle as a power source. We put together a three-course meal using a blender, microwave and a single-plate induction cooker, which was all powered through the car.
At first, I thought that this exercise would completely drain the battery, but the Chery Q offers 1780 W for 10 hour nonstop use with 4.8 kW to spare, and a 30% battery level remaining.
This means that you can still have that meal and drive to your next stop.
When it came to driving, the throttle was a tad sensitive, but that’s nothing new with an EV.
However, the drive was incredibly smooth and although it felt punchy off the mark, the vehicle picked up speed gradually which made the initial quirk of a sensitive throttle almost unnoticeable.
The Chery Q churns out 90kW of power and 115Nm of torque. So yes, it moves. It is not underpowered by any means and it makes city and highway driving fairly easy.
It also offers a variety of safety features. A camera view appears on the touchscreen panel as you switch between lanes - ensuring a clear lane with no obstruction as you drive.
The sensors provide Front Collision Warning as well as an Automatic Emergency Brake. There’s Lane Departure Warning as well as Automated Parking Assist and Rear Collision Warning. There’s also a 540 degree HD surround view camera that keeps you aware of objects all around you when needed.
To have all these safety features in a budget car is actually outstanding.
The Takeaway
The Chery Q is priced at R350 000 for the entry derivative, while the top spec comes in at R390 000.
With it now being another budget EV option, but from a brand that has some pedigree in the country, it presents itself as an interesting product in a growing market.
It might not be the first, but Chery has certainly established the Q with a firm identity. Besides it just being a budget EV, it has an essence of playfulness and fun to it.
That is something competitors don’t offer. However, until we have it on a full test, we can’t say too much about driving dynamics, but with rising fuel prices, the Chery Q certainly presents itself as a viable option for South Africans.