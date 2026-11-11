Chery SA issues precautionary recall for over 23 000 vehicles amid NCC warnings

The National Consumer Commission(NCC) and Chery Group South Africa have jointly detailed a massive vehicle recall affecting 23 667 units across the country.

While the regulatory body has issued stern warnings regarding potential safety hazards, the automaker has reassured customers that the campaign is a precautionary measure with replacement parts already secured on local soil.

The recall impacts three specific models across the Chery and Omoda brands due to manufacturing defects involving rear axles and brake systems.

The rear axle issue: Tiggo 4 Pro and Omoda C5 The bulk of the recall involves 17 508 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro models and 2 685 Omoda C5 vehicles produced between 6 June 2022 and 31 December 2023.

Chery South Africa clarified that this specific campaign relates to a manufacturing issue that may affect the weld between the rear axle trailing arm and the sleeve on some vehicles.

The manufacturer noted that in extreme and rare circumstances, the weld could fail and separate. The NCC warned that this defect could cause the rear axle to dislodge and result in a complete rear suspension collapse.

However, Chery was quick to ease panic among owners. The company stated that inclusion in the recall does not mean every vehicle has a defective rear axle. The campaign simply covers vehicles fitted with an axle from the identified production batch to ensure all potentially affected units are thoroughly checked.

Crucially, Chery confirmed that the affected models are no longer being produced and current models on showroom floors in South Africa are not part of this batch.

The brake issue: Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0 While Chery focused its official statement on the axle concerns, the NCC also highlighted a separate issue affecting 3 474 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0 vehicles manufactured from 20 May 2026 onwards.

According to the commission, the front brake pipe on these specific models may come into contact with the turbocharger assembly. This can cause friction wear and potential brake fluid leakage. The regulatory body warned this could significantly reduce braking performance and increase stopping distances.

What owners need to do Both Chery and the commission are urging owners to act proactively. Consumers can check their recall status by entering their Vehicle Identification Number on the official Chery South Africa Owners Area or the Omoda VIN checker website.

Vehicles included in the campaign will be inspected by an authorised dealer. Where necessary, repairs or complete rear axle replacements will be carried out entirely free of charge. Chery has confirmed that replacement parts are already available in South Africa and repairs will be strictly prioritised.