It’s no secret that Mazda is one of the legacy brands desperately trying to navigate through the onslaught of the new-school Chinese brands in South Africa.

However, it all goes back to a decision that Mazda made back in 2019 when they decided to position themselves as a premium brand, which didn’t really resonate with the public.

For years, we’ve all known the “zoom zoom” slogan from Mazda. That was intended to capture the emotion of motion, but it was never about premium positioning. We never found ourselves talking about how plush a Mazda was, but their cars always provided an excellent drive and in most cases, a reliable set of wheels.

When they launched the new CX-5 in South Africa however, they opted for a brand campaign of “Wonderrr Awaits”.

Last year, when the Mail & Guardian spoke to the former managing director, he acknowledged that Mazda faced a generational challenge where new buyers are more interested in technology rather than powertrains. He said that the brand needed to adapt.

I first saw signs of a new brand in the CX-60 which I tested last year, where Mazda started transitioning to a more luxurious and tech-filled cabin, while still excelling when it came to driving dynamics.

However, the new CX-5, which is their best-selling car globally, has taken Mazda’s new ideas to another level.

I had the top-spec Homura trim on test for a week. Externally, there’s subtle changes to make the car look more aggressive than its predecessor.

But where the magic happens on the new CX-5 is on the inside.