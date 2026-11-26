Fresh off Top Gear South Africa’s Bakkie Wars, the Mail & Guardian has decided to also grant a week to the loved segment in South Africa.
However, we are not looking at the best bakkies, we are looking at the two biggest gambles that brands took this year.
While the Ford Ranger is established, they have done away with the bi-turbo engine in the range and bridged the gap between the single turbo and the diesel V6 by putting the Mustang-proven 2.3-litre EcoBoost into the Ranger.
While it sounds amazing, it might not please traditionalists.
For Stellantis, it’s a different story. The Peugeot Landtrek was not received well in the early 2020s due to its super sluggish 1.9-litre diesel.
They could have just taken the back seat and focused elsewhere, but they have decided to upgrade that engine and finally bring the more powerful variant to South Africa.
These bold moves do not happen in a vacuum. The South African bakkie market is under immense pressure right now. With flagship double cabs easily clearing the R1 million mark, everyday buyers are feeling the pinch.
Manufacturers are being forced to get creative. You either have to justify steep price tags by offering SUV-like refinement and performance, or you have to undercut the establishment on pure value.
Ford Ranger Sport
Let’s get one thing out of the way immediately. From behind the wheel, the Ford Ranger Sport 2.3 EcoBoost is an absolute joy to drive.
With 222 kW of power and 452 Nm of torque sent through Ford’s silky 10-speed automatic gearbox, the driving dynamics are nothing short of impressive. It pulls cleanly, overtakes effortlessly on the highway and completely does away with the agricultural clatter we have all grown used to in diesel double cabs.
Because it carries that dark-accented styling and a punchy turbo-petrol heart, it is very easy to look at the Sport as a “baby Raptor”.
With the full-blown Raptor sitting at R1 299 000, getting this level of petrol refinement and road presence for R839 600 feels like a clever value play.
Built locally at Ford’s Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria, the Sport trim slots directly below the Wildtrak to fill the massive void left by the discontinued 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel.
Stepping inside, it is clear Ford wanted this bakkie to feel like a modern family SUV rather than a rough worksite tool. You are greeted by durable Active X seats, complete with an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a massive 12-inch touchscreen and a crisp 8-inch digital instrument cluster.
Daily convenience is well covered with wireless charging, dual-zone climate control and a 360-degree camera system. Ford has even included Zone Lighting, which allows you to illuminate the area around the vehicle at night for campsites or late-night loading.
Here is where the gamble comes in. Ford is offering this 2.3-litre petrol engine strictly in 4x2 guise, in a country that treats diesel 4x4s like a religion.
To be fair, Ford is calling the market’s bluff. We all know that 90% of double cabs in South Africa spend their lives on the school run and the highway, rarely touching anything rougher than a gravel farm road.
With a rear diff lock as standard and a full 3 500 kg braked towing capacity, the Sport 2.3 still has the utility to back up its lifestyle appeal.
The biggest concern from traditionalists will always be fuel consumption. Everyone assumes a 222 kW petrol bakkie is going to punish you at the pumps. Yet during my time with the Ranger Sport, I managed to keep fuel consumption below 10 litres per 100 km. It sat at 9.8 L/100 km to be precise.
Achieving that figure in a petrol double cab completely flips the script. It proves that Ford’s gamble on refinement does not necessarily come with a massive fuel penalty.
On the ownership front, the price includes a 4-year/120 000 km warranty and a 6-year/90 000 km service plan, though buyers have the option to unbundle the service plan to lower the upfront cost. Still, convincing die-hard bakkie buyers to spend nearly R840 000 on a 4x2 petrol remains Ford’s toughest hurdle.
Peugeot Landtrek
If Ford is trying to reinvent the rules, Peugeot is finally showing up with the right equipment to play the traditional game.
When the Landtrek first landed in South Africa, it looked great and offered plenty of kit, but the old 1.9- litre turbodiesel with 110 kW and 350 Nm simply could not keep up with the local heavyweights.
Now, Stellantis has dropped a new 2.2-litre Multijet turbodiesel under the bonnet, pushing outputs to a much healthier 147 kW and 450 Nm. Paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission featuring a modern e-shifter, the difference on the road is night and day.
The Landtrek no longer feels breathless when pulling away or climbing highway inclines.
The braked towing capacity also jumps by 500 kg to hit the crucial 3 500 kg benchmark. There is visible progress here, and it finally feels like Peugeot belongs in the same conversation as the established players.
What is particularly clever is Stellantis’s new two-tier strategy. Instead of killing off the old 1.9- litre engine completely, Peugeot retained it for its budget-friendly appeal.
The workhorse models start at R396 900 while the punchier 2.2D powertrain is reserved for the higher trims that start at R666 900. It shows a much sharper, more targeted understanding of the local market this time around.
Crucially, the flagship 4Action 4x4 is not just a soft-roader dressed up for the suburbs. It brings genuine bundu-bashing credentials to the table, including low-range gearing, a rear diff lock, up to 235 mm of ground clearance and a 600 mm wading depth.
Whether you are tackling rocky mountain passes or muddy farm tracks, the hardware is there to back up the bold styling.
Step inside, and you do start to see where the bakkie shows its age. The interior layout and some of the switchgear feel a little bit outdated compared to the ultra-modern, screen-heavy cabins we are seeing in newer rivals.
However, Peugeot makes up for the older design by packing in impressive standard features. You get a 10-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree cameras, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind-spot detection.
The real masterstroke, though, is the pricing. Stellantis kept the exact same price tags as the outgoing 1.9- litre models, while the variant that employ the new 2.2D comes in at R666 900 for the 4x2, while the top-spec 4x4 sits at R759 900, both bundled with a 5-year/100 000 km warranty and service plan.
At R759 900, the top Landtrek undercuts the Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 by R34 000 while giving you more power and a standard service plan.
On paper, it is a brilliant value proposition. Peugeot’s gamble has less to do with the product now and everything to do with South African brand tribalism. Breaking the stranglehold of Toyota, Ford and Isuzu is never easy, especially with a French badge on the grille that had a failed bakkie the first time around.
The verdict
What makes these two bakkies so fascinating to test back-to-back is how they approach the market from opposite ends. Ford is stretching the bakkie formula to its limits by banking on petrol refinement and tarmac-focused performance, while Peugeot has gone back to the drawing board to nail the traditional formula of strong diesel torque, 4x4 capability and sharp pricing.
Both gambles deserve respect. The Ranger Sport 2.3 is the more polished, thrilling drive and makes complete sense for urban buyers who are honest about how they actually use their bakkies. The Landtrek 2.2D, despite its slightly dated cabin, is the redemption story of the year and gives value-conscious buyers a genuine reason to look past the usual suspects