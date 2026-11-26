With a rear diff lock as standard and a full 3 500 kg braked towing capacity, the Sport 2.3 still has the utility to back up its lifestyle appeal.

The biggest concern from traditionalists will always be fuel consumption. Everyone assumes a 222 kW petrol bakkie is going to punish you at the pumps. Yet during my time with the Ranger Sport, I managed to keep fuel consumption below 10 litres per 100 km. It sat at 9.8 L/100 km to be precise.

Achieving that figure in a petrol double cab completely flips the script. It proves that Ford’s gamble on refinement does not necessarily come with a massive fuel penalty.

On the ownership front, the price includes a 4-year/120 000 km warranty and a 6-year/90 000 km service plan, though buyers have the option to unbundle the service plan to lower the upfront cost. Still, convincing die-hard bakkie buyers to spend nearly R840 000 on a 4x2 petrol remains Ford’s toughest hurdle.

Peugeot Landtrek If Ford is trying to reinvent the rules, Peugeot is finally showing up with the right equipment to play the traditional game.

When the Landtrek first landed in South Africa, it looked great and offered plenty of kit, but the old 1.9- litre turbodiesel with 110 kW and 350 Nm simply could not keep up with the local heavyweights.

Now, Stellantis has dropped a new 2.2-litre Multijet turbodiesel under the bonnet, pushing outputs to a much healthier 147 kW and 450 Nm. Paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission featuring a modern e-shifter, the difference on the road is night and day.

The Landtrek no longer feels breathless when pulling away or climbing highway inclines.

The braked towing capacity also jumps by 500 kg to hit the crucial 3 500 kg benchmark. There is visible progress here, and it finally feels like Peugeot belongs in the same conversation as the established players.

What is particularly clever is Stellantis’s new two-tier strategy. Instead of killing off the old 1.9- litre engine completely, Peugeot retained it for its budget-friendly appeal.

The workhorse models start at R396 900 while the punchier 2.2D powertrain is reserved for the higher trims that start at R666 900. It shows a much sharper, more targeted understanding of the local market this time around.