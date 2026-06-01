KZN Public Works slashes wasteful expenditure to zero, invests R20m to go paperless

R20m paperless drive Meyer said the department had allocated R20m in its current budget specifically for the digitalisation of its operations. The goal was to be paperless in three years.

Mayer acknowledged that “R20m might not, in the bigger scheme of things, sound like a lot” but it represented a significant commitment given that the department operated on a budget of about R2.4 billion.

The primary objectives and benefits of the technological shift included eradicating procurement corruption, slashing administrative costs, boosting productivity and real-time oversight of infrastructure projects and lease deals.

Meyer said electronic submissions would prevent physical documents from being tampered with.

“One of the old tricks of making sure someone doesn’t give a tender is when those documents …. come, page 18 is suddenly missing … and then we have to discard the (incomplete) tender. If this whole thing happens electronically, no one can make page 18 go missing,” he said.

The roll-out of “e-leave” and electronic signature systems eliminated the need for officials to travel hundreds of kilometres across the province simply to hand-deliver or sign physical files, he said.

Head of department Dr Vish Govender said the transition from paper to digital files had radically compressed internal turnaround times as the department moved from “ancient” systems to digital platforms.

Govender said the turnaround had required dismantling deeply entrenched systemic inefficiencies.

“Look at our department where we were some 18 months ago, when we didn’t know what we owned. Processes were tedious [and happened] annually. The issues around corruption, we widely publicised it … But fast-forward 18 months later … we have automated workflows.

“Productivity has just increased tenfold … With a click of a button, our files are digitalised,” he said.

Automated systems save time Vodacom KZN managing executive Imran Khan shared a case study of an automated proposal system executing a highly complex corporate pitch — a task that normally takes a corporate team up to 60 days and costs between R3m and R4m in salary resources — in just nine minutes.

“That shows you the power of digitisation when it’s put on top of a stack of qualified, controlled and managed data,” Khan said.

However, management consultant Dale Evans warned that throwing technology at a broken system was a recipe for expensive failure, urging the department to thoroughly clean up its administrative processes and standardise its data before rolling out complex software.

Drawing on her 30 years of global organisational transformation experience, she emphasised that a system was only as good as the foundational information feeding it.

“Technology automates the processes, AI augments the decisions. Data is what makes both possible,” Evans told delegates.

“Think of it like an engine. Your technology is the engine, data is your fuel. If you don’t have the fuel, you might as well not have the engine.”

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi, speaking in a virtual briefing, commended the province’s initiative.