Last year, I had a baby.

Like many working mothers, I went on maternity leave believing I had planned as best as I could. My employer paid me a percentage of my salary during the three months I was away. On paper, it looked manageable. In reality, it was not.

When my daughter arrived, so did a new understanding of what survival costs.

Suddenly, the salary that had previously carried me was expected to stretch further. It needed to support my household, my existing responsibilities and now a tiny human who depended entirely on me.

Nappies, formula, wipes, medical expenses and the countless things nobody warns you about before becoming a parent quickly became part of the monthly budget.

I approached my bank and asked for relief on my vehicle repayments while I was on reduced income.

They declined.

I wrote another email. This one was detailed and honest. I explained my circumstances and outlined my finances. Looking back, it felt less like a negotiation and more like a plea.

The answer was still no.

About six weeks after giving birth, I realised the arithmetics of motherhood and those of survival were not aligning. I would have to return to work sooner than I had planned.

By then, a new editor had joined the publication while I was away. When we finally met over the phone, he expressed concern about how quickly I was considering returning. He even offered suggestions on navigating the UIF system more effectively. I tried. I failed dismally.

And so, just over two months after having my baby, I returned to work.

Leaving her was painful.

Every fibre of my body wanted more time. More mornings. More naps together. More moments of simply learning who she was becoming.

But the cost of living does not reward breaks of any nature.

It does not pause because you have given birth. It does not soften because you are tired. It demands that you keep moving, bruised and battered if necessary.