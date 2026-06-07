Ramaphosa unveils immigration crackdown, warns against xenophobia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a sweeping package of measures aimed at tightening immigration enforcement, securing South Africa’s borders and cracking down on employers who hire undocumented migrants, as government seeks to respond to growing public concern over illegal immigration while containing rising tensions over anti-foreigner protests.

In a nationally televised address from the Union Buildings on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa acknowledged failures in migration management, corruption within the immigration system and mounting public frustration over unemployment, pressure on public services and crime.

At the same time, he warned against xenophobia, vigilantism and attempts by private groups to police foreign nationals.

“The responsibility for enforcing immigration laws rests with the state and the state alone,” Ramaphosa said.

The address comes days after Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would dispatch special envoys to a number of African countries following growing concern over anti-foreigner protests and their impact on relations across the continent.

While insisting that illegal immigration is a significant challenge, Ramaphosa rejected efforts to blame migrants for South Africa’s broader economic problems.

“Illegal immigration is not the cause of all our economic challenges,” he said, arguing that faster economic growth, investment, industrial expansion and job creation remained the long-term solution.

The president announced five pillars of government’s new migration strategy: intensified enforcement of immigration and labour laws, stronger border controls, a crackdown on corruption within the immigration system, legislative reforms and greater cooperation with African countries on migration challenges.

Among the most significant measures is the establishment of dedicated immigration courts to speed up the deportation of undocumented migrants.

Ramaphosa said the Department of Home Affairs, Border Management Authority, South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies would intensify efforts to identify and deport foreign nationals residing illegally in the country.

According to the president, the Border Management Authority intercepted more than 450,000 people attempting to enter South Africa illegally over the past year.

Government will also increase workplace inspections targeting businesses that employ undocumented foreign nationals.

As part of that effort, the Department of Employment and Labour has begun the phased recruitment of 10,000 labour inspectors during the current financial year.

Ramaphosa accused some employers of exploiting undocumented migrants by paying below-minimum wages and subjecting workers to poor conditions.

“We are going to increase the penalties, including imprisonment, for employers who violate the Immigration Act,” he said.

The president also announced plans to strengthen border security through additional investment in technology, infrastructure and personnel.

Refugee reception centres will gradually be relocated closer to border posts, beginning with the Tshwane refugee reception centre, in a move government says will improve the processing of asylum applications.

Home Affairs will establish what Ramaphosa described as an “Intelligent Population Register” containing biometric information for every person in the country, laying the foundation for a future digital identity system.

Government also intends phasing out the green barcoded identity book, which Ramaphosa said had enabled identity theft and abuse by criminal syndicates.

In a further policy shift, government has finalised the National Labour Migration Policy, which proposes quotas for the employment of documented foreign nationals in specific sectors and occupations.

The Employment Services Amendment Bill, already approved by Cabinet for introduction to Parliament, will empower the labour minister to determine those quotas.

Ramaphosa also sought to draw a distinction between concerns about illegal immigration and hostility towards foreign nationals.

“We know that South Africans are not xenophobic as there is no space for xenophobia, racism, sexism, Afrophobia or any other forms of intolerance in South Africa,” he said.

He warned that no individual or group had the right to demand proof of nationality from people in public spaces and said government would act against those seeking to exploit migration concerns to promote “political, personal or criminal agendas”.

“No other person is allowed, for example, to confront someone in the street to demand proof of nationality,” he said.

Although the speech focused largely on domestic enforcement measures, Ramaphosa said South Africa would continue engaging countries across the continent to address the broader causes of migration.

“South Africa’s future is inseparable from the future of the African continent,” he said.

He confirmed that special envoys would be sent to several African countries to explain the measures announced by government and engage regional partners on migration-related challenges.

Ramaphosa said South Africa could protect its borders while upholding constitutional values and human dignity.