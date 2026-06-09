Feroz Khan to appear before Madlanga commission after dropping court bid

Crime intelligence head Major General Feroz Khan has withdrawn his application in the South Gauteng High court, Johannesburg, to testify behind closed doors and block the Madlanga commission from accessing his cellphone and laptop.

Khan has been implicated in several alleged drug thefts, including claims of interference in a controversial 751kg cocaine bust in Aeroton, Johannesburg, in July 2021.

Several witnesses at the Madlanga commission have implicated Khan in orchestrating a falsified disciplinary process to divert attention away from himself.

Warrant Officer Steven Phakula said rumours in the South African Police Service (SAPS) were that the 751kg drug consignment belonged to Khan.

“Major General Khan asked me who the drugs belonged to and I told him that people say they belong to him, and he laughed. He told me that he could see that I was doing an honest job and I requested that he submit a statement as there was a disciplinary hearing against me for the same case,” Phakula testified.

Khan was arrested on 10 May 2026, on allegations of running an illicit precious metals syndicate alongside Gauteng Hawks head Major General Ebrahim Kadwa and Durban businessman Tariq Downes.

Khan is out on R20 000 bail. His criminal trial is set to resume in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 14 July 2026.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Khan of running a R600 million intelligence slush fund and linked him to North West businessman Brown Mogotsi and National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams.

“I’m not saying that Khan is involved in these leakages of information to members of parliament and these other people, but almost everything we see in the media comes from that component of crime intelligence and that’s where the real fight comes from,” Mkhwanazi said.

He is expected to appear before the Madlanga commission on 1 July.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said a notice had been issued for Khan to testify. Several days had been set aside for his appearance.

“He is expected to testify for as long as necessary, until excused by the chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga,” Michaels said.

The commission has also issued a regulation 10(6) notice to the SAPS to access Khan’s electronic devices, which were seized on 10 May.

Michaels said the commission learnt that Khan had approached the court on Sunday in an attempt to have proceedings held in camera and prevent public access to his electronic devices.

He has since dropped the court application, is expected to testify in person and respond to forensic evidence to be discovered in his devices.