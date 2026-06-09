The president has spoken but whether he can deliver hangs in the balance

With a national shutdown looming on June 30, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sunday night address to the nation was a clear attempt to show that the state is taking control of South Africa’s migration crisis.

Facing growing pressure from grassroots movements like March and March, the president used his address to map out a strict plan to secure borders and crack down on illegal employment.

However, opposition parties are highlighting the massive gap between the government’s policy goals and its capacity to execute them.

ActionSA parliamentary chief whip and national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni outlined the structural challenges facing the state’s new five-pillar strategy.

While acknowledging the importance of the issues Ramaphosa raised, Ngobeni said: “South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of legislation. We suffer from a shortage of enforcement.”

She said that making policy announcements on TV could not yield real-world results without a massive injection of funding and a dramatic scale-up of operational capacity.

The capacity deficit is most visible at the country’s ports of entry.

During his address, Ramaphosa praised the Border Management Authority (BMA) for intercepting 450 000 illegal entries over the past financial year, using the metric to justify a promised expansion of technology and personnel deployments. Yet, opposition benches argue that the numbers mask a fragile reality.

Ngobeni said the BMA was functioning at 25% of its required operational capacity, meaning that any immediate expansion plans were mathematically constrained by the national budget.

The president’s most legally aggressive announcement, threatening business owners with prison sentences rather than standard administrative fines for hiring undocumented workers, faces similar structural hurdles.

While ActionSA expressed support for penalising employers who circumvent labour laws and suppress wages, they cautioned that the threat of jail time risked becoming a paper tiger. The department of employment and labour’s inspectorate has long been criticised for being severely understaffed, raising questions about how the state intends to police, investigate and successfully prosecute the cases.

The address also highlighted a deeper philosophical debate about the root causes of South Africa’s economic distress.

Ramaphosa said illegal immigration was not the sole cause of the country’s economic challenges, directing focus instead towards slow economic growth, infrastructure backlogs and municipal governance failures.

While ActionSA agreed that local government decay and unemployment were undeniable factors, the party argued that the state’s framing created a false choice.

Ngobeni said ineffective migration management and poor municipal governance were interconnected crises that compounded one another. A capable government had to address both simultaneously.

Perhaps the most delicate part of the president’s address was his stern warning to civic groups and private citizens against conducting independent identification checks or enforcing deadlines, declaring that the state held a strict monopoly on law enforcement.

In response, ActionSA reaffirmed its commitment to the constitutional rule of law, stating that the party did not condone lawlessness or vigilantism.

However, the party noted that growing community frustration was a symptom of the state’s long-standing inaction.

“Nature allows for zero vacuums; if the state fails at its duties, it must take full accountability for citizens standing in the gap,” Ngobeni warned.

She said that when the state failed to consistently apply its own laws, it created an enforcement vacuum that communities inevitably felt forced to fill.

As South Africa moves closer to the end-of-month shutdown deadline, the political conversation has shifted towards the mechanics of delivery. For opposition parties like ActionSA, the time for treating presidential addresses as a substitute for governance is over.

The success of Sunday’s address will ultimately not be measured by the strength of the president’s rhetoric but by whether the state can find the resources to turn its promises into tangible, lawful outcomes before the country hits a breaking point.