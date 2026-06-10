‘My stay at Matlala’s house is being used to discredit me,’ says Witness I

An anonymous police officer attached to the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau has told the Madlanga commission that his stay at a property belonging to businessman and alleged Big Five cartel leader Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala was being used to undermine his credibility.





The officer, known as Witness I, said he had no direct relationship to Matlala and that the contact with him had been facilitated by Captain Felani Zungu, a member of the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Section (Toms).





Crime Intelligence head Major General Dumisani Khumalo previously identified Zungu as a potential “double agent” after his contact details were found in Matlala’s cellphone records.





On Tuesday, Witness I told the commission that Matlala had acted as an informant who provided the information that had led to successful Hawks operations and arrests.





On Wednesday, he disclosed that he had lived in one of Matlala’s properties in Mamelodi for about two years but had neither met nor communicated with the alleged cartel leader during that period.





“I did not disclose that in 2023 I stayed at Mr Matlala’s family property in Mamelodi for a period of approximately two years.”





Witness I said he had moved to the property after surviving an attempt on his life in which four individuals had allegedly attacked him, leaving him with a serious head injury and multiple fractures on his hand and fingers. He said Zungu had assisted him in finding temporary accommodation.





When asked whether he was concerned about the association with Matlala, Witness I said he had not been aware of the alleged cartel leader’s criminal record.





“At the time, this did not concern me as I knew Mr Matlala as a businessman. During my stay, I did not meet or talk to Mr Matlala.”





He said the only occasions he had encountered Matlala was when he had been in the presence of Zungu and Brigadier Lesiba Mokoena.





Mokoena has been implicated in the controversial raid on the home of Matlala’s co-accused, Katiso Molefe, where Hawks members allegedly interfered with an operation conducted by the Political Killings Task Team and Gauteng Counter-Intelligence.





Witness I said he had decided to disclose his stay at the property after learning that plans were under way to use the information to discredit him at the Madlanga commission.





He further alleged that businessman Brown Mogotsi and Matlala had arranged a meeting during which they asked him to exonerate Counter-Intelligence section head Feroz Khan in connection with the 751kg cocaine seizure in Aeroton .





Witness I said he had been offered a promotion and a bag of money in exchange for clearing Khan of any wrongdoing.





Khan is scheduled to appear before the commission on 1 July.





Witness I testified that the mandate of the Hawks’ Toms unit had been systematically eroded under Major General Patrick Mbotho and Mokoena.





He said Toms members had been reduced to providing transport security for other units and were required to surrender tactical equipment, including rifles, which were now kept at the office.





“Ever since General Mbotho and Brigadier Mokoena took over, overtime for Toms’ members has been scrapped. This means that if members work overtime, they are not compensated.





“Lastly, because of the frustration and suppression of members by Brigadier Mokoena, hard-working and dedicated members have either resigned or been transferred out of Toms.





“I request the commission to look further into the [Hawks] Toms in particular because this will have a negative effect on crime-fighting efforts,” he said.