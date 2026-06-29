Political Killings Task Team joins probe into shooting of Feroz Khan

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has expanded its investigation into the attempted assassination of suspended crime intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan, bringing in the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to assist with the investigation.

Khan, who was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 1 July, was critically injured when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Third Avenue, Houghton, Johannesburg, on Sunday night.

According to police, Khan was returning home at about 11pm when two men in a white vehicle allegedly ambushed him and fired several shots at his grey Suzuki Baleno. He sustained gunshot wounds to his lower body and was rushed to Netcare Milpark Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The Gauteng Hawks, Gauteng Crime Intelligence and SAPS detectives are leading the investigation. Khan has been the subject to numerous allegations of misconduct and corruption at the Madlanga commission, with KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwazani identifying him as the centre of corruption in the intelligence service operating a R600 million crime intelligence flushfund.

Ballistics experts recovered 9mm cartridge casings at the scene. Investigators are expected to examine CCTV footage and other forensic evidence as they work to establish a motive for the attack.

"The Acting National Commissioner has further directed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) be incorporated into the investigation to ensure that every possible lead is pursued and that those responsible are brought to book," SAPS said in a statement.

The shooting occurred days before Khan was scheduled to testify before the Madlanga Commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within South Africa's criminal justice system.

Khan recently withdrew an urgent High Court application seeking to prevent the commission from accessing data from his electronic devices seized during investigations. He also dropped his challenge not to testify in person.

Khan was recently arrested in May and let out on R20 000 bail alongside Gauteng Hawks head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa on charges of running an illicit precious metals syndicate.

Khan has also been linked to allegations involving the tobacco industry and the 2021 Aeroton cocaine drug bust. These allegations were expected to feature prominently during his appearance before the commission.

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe cautioned against drawing conclusions about the motive for the attack.

"While SAPS is aware of public speculation regarding the timing of the attack, it is premature and irresponsible to speculate on any possible motive or to conclude that the incident is linked to his anticipated appearance before the commission. Detectives will follow evidence wherever it leads," Mathe said.