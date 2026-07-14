KZN Cogta MEC fired again as AmaZulu traditional prime minister

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has again fired Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the traditional prime minister to the nation and the Zulu monarch.

The sudden news was announced on Tuesday by Mpikayise Buthelezi, the king’s spokesperson.

“The office of His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini hereby announces that he has formally terminated the appointment of Reverend Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi as the traditional Prime Minister (uNdunankulu) of the Zulu Nation. The decision was effected by His Majesty in accordance with Clause 7 of the Appointment and Mandate concluded on 2 December 2025, which vests in His Majesty the sole prerogative to terminate the appointment by written notice,” the statement from the royal house read in part.

Buthelezi,who is also the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and a senior IFP member, was appointed to the key position back in 2024. He was however fired a few months after having occupied the post by the king without any reasons being advanced.

This is the second time that the king has given Buthelezi his marching orders.

Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature takes over the position. Chiliza is an Inkosi of the eMaDungeni traditional council.

“The King expressed his sincere appreciation to Reverend Buthelezi for the services he rendered during his tenure as Traditional Prime Minister and extended his best wishes for his future endeavours. The King said he has full confidence in Inkosi Chiliza’s leadership, wisdom and steadfast commitment to the Zulu throne,” the statement further stated.

The Mail & Guardian reported in May on how the competing factions in the royal house were jostling for influence and proximity to the King. This includes access to financial resources.

“Since the circulation of that video where the King was seen drunk, the relations between the pair deteriorated. The relations have not been good for a long time since the firing of Ndamase and Zondi who are very close to the King. The King felt the traditional prime minister was failing to protect the kingship from unfair public scrutiny. He also feels there are people within the royal house hellbent to destroy him,” one senior royal told the M&G on Tuesday.

Inkosi Malusi Zondi was unceremoniously removed as the royal chancellor to the Zulu Kingdom in May alongside Nododile Ndamase, the known confidants to the King. The King apparently did not sanction their removal but it was masterminded by a competing faction allegedly supporting Buthelezi, an act which angered the King.

In the widely circulated video, the King goes on a drunken tirade using vulgar and unsavoury words against his third wife Queen Nomzamo Myeni. He also ridiculed and attacked the Shembe church leader inkosi Mduduzi Shembe commonly referred to as Unyazi Lwezulu, conduct over which he has since apologised.

It is still unknown who recorded the video showing the visibly inebriated King Misuzulu clutching a bottle of liquor.

Meanwhile, the ascendancy of Buthelezi to the position of traditional prime minister was met with scepticism with his detractors, who said he was not qualified on the grounds that he was not an Inkosi of any clan.

The position was previously held by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the IFP founder and Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan in eMahlabathini in Ulundi.

Buthelezi passed away in September 2023.