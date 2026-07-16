South African stage and screen icon Seputla Sebogodi has died

Veteran South African actor, director and theatre-maker Seputla Sebogodi has died following complications related to diabetes. His family confirmed that he passed away on the evening of 15 July 2026.

In a statement, the family described Sebogodi who was 62 years old as a gifted creative whose influence extended far beyond the stage and screen.

"His legacy will live on through his remarkable body of work and the many lives he touched," the statement read.

Sebogodi built a career that stretched across acting, directing, writing, singing and facilitating, becoming one of the country's most respected performers. While many audiences knew him through television roles, he remained deeply committed to theatre throughout his life, continually creating work that engaged with South Africa's social and political realities.

Just a week before his passing, Sebogodi presented Black Moon at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. The production explored themes of pain, pride, religion and South Africa's complex history, reflecting the kind of thoughtful, challenging theatre that defined much of his career.

His television and stage credits include Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, Generations, Scandal, Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves. Across these productions, Segobodi established himself as a versatile performer capable of moving between classical theatre, contemporary drama and popular television with equal conviction.

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, audiences and members of the arts community, many remembering him not only for his performances but also for his generosity as a mentor and collaborator.

Sebogodi's passing marks the loss of a significant figure in South African theatre and television. His work, both on stage and on screen, leaves behind a lasting contribution to the country's cultural landscape.