The National Arts Festival is alive but is South Africa listening

Ebhungeni, performed by Walter Sisulu University Butterworth students, was also a strong production, although it sometimes leaned too heavily into teaching rather than artistic exploration. This is a challenge often seen in some Eastern Cape productions, where the pressure to “address social issues” can sometimes overshadow creativity.

Khanyisa Bunu was a surprise highlight. Her deadpan humour and clever delivery in Life is Not Fur have made her impossible to ignore. She even scored an Ovation Award.

Conrad Koch also impressed. I have never been the biggest fan of ventriloquism and find constant Chester Missing “Gqeberha!” jibes excessive. Introducing new characters has brought fresh energy. It is when he uses human beings as puppets that kills me.

“Audiences enjoy being surprised so it works for Chester to have friends!” Koch said.

Every night at 10pm, Stuart Taylor hosted The Last Laugh at the Graham Hotel, with rotating comedians. It was funnily solid.

Msaki and ALTBLK>>Africa Collective filled every seat. The 2026 Standard Bank Young Artist for Music, Manana, also delivered. Soweto String Quartet and The

Bala Family added to the strength of the programme.

I am looking forward to Nomfundo Moh and Gabi Motuba.

Thandiswa Mazwai’s Saturday performance has been sold out.

And, of course, the Black Power Station continues to do what it does.

The Art Talk programme has also been strong, combining serious conversations with accessibility. One of the most interesting discussions came from publisher and researcher Themba Ngada at the Victoria Hotel, which is for sale.

Ngada spoke about how missionaries and white writers contributed to erasing Maqoma’s memory from black historical narratives.

“Maqoma was the most feared man in this country. Hated by all whites, yet his legacy is hidden.

‘Strangely today, history begins with Mandela. Mandela was in Robben Island from 1963. Maqoma was a regular at Robben Island from as early as 1873! When Maqoma died, from alleged ‘despondency’, which is a lie, newspaper headlines around Grahamstown at the time headlined with “The deed is done!”.

The East London or kuGompo Walter Sisulu University student art exhibition at the Albany Museum takes the cake.

The Rhodes students exhibition is strong too, albeit too cluttered and usual. Lovedale TVET college students need new art teachers.

At the monument, Bronwyn Katz, my former student and 2026 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts, takes centre stage with her strange, yet visually grappling, Ta a-b kobab ada kāxu-da, ti khoe-du’e! (Do not let our language be lost from us, you my people!) exhibition. It features intimate cartographies translated into metal scaffolds that hold resonant forms, horns and cavities filled with healing herbs, beeswax and conductive wire circuits.

There is a lot more to say about this year’s festival. Too much for one article.

A 2am bar conversation with 2018 Standard Bank Young Artist winner Chuma Sopotela raised another interesting point: there seemed to be more Johannesburg productions this year and fewer Cape Town ones.

The numbers confirmed this. Eastern Cape productions made up 28%, Gauteng 21.6% and Cape Town 20.6%. The rest being split among the other provinces. With Limpopo, Northern Cape, KwaZulu Natal all standing at 3.9%. International productions also stood at 3.9%

“It is money!” said UCT drama lecturer and artistic director Mandla Mbothwe last month after I asked him why he was not bringing any shows to the National Arts Festival this year.

“Remember that Grahamstown [Makhanda] used to have money to subsidise the school programmes and shows. Now it only subsidises the curated programme, the main shows. Fringe ke yona uyazibhatalela [you self-fund] and you bet on door takings. You register with your own money, find your own accommodation, all your own marketing and publicity yourself. And that is expensive for the individual!”

Sad. There is something beautiful and human about the arts. I look at the artists and the many talents going up and down, preparing for their shows and my heart breaks for them. It goes back to that hospital visit. How are we letting down so much talent? Why is the National Department of Arts and Culture not coming to the party?