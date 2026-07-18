EMPD deputy chief arrested in IPID investigation into alleged R14.9m precious stones theft

Julius Mkhwanazi, the deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD ), has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones valued at about R14.9 million.

The arrest was carried out on Friday during an intelligence-led operation involving the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and other law enforcement agencies. Investigators traced Mkhwanazi to a residential property in Kensington, where he was found inside a vehicle parked in a garage.

The arrest forms part of an ongoing IPID investigation into the alleged theft. According to investigators, five arrest warrants have been issued in the case. Mkhwanazi is one of the suspects identified during the investigation.

His arrest follows that of another suspect, known as “Witness K”, who was arrested in Alberton earlier as part of the same investigation. Authorities have not yet released further details about the role each suspect is alleged to have played in the theft.

Officials said the operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering. Investigators monitored information linked to the case before identifying Mkhwanazi's location. While it could not be confirmed whether he was monitoring the situation through news broadcasts, Mkhwanazi was found at a property in the immediate vicinity where law enforcement had been conducting searches throughout the afternoon and he appeared to be aware of movements outside the premises prior to his arrest.

The reporter on the scene also stated that the IPID maintained communication with Mkhawanazi through his legal representatives, leading investigators to dismiss claims that he was on the run.

The two suspects are expected to appear in court early next week, where they are likely to face charges linked to the alleged theft of the precious stones. Further details about the case are expected to emerge during the court proceedings.

The investigation has drawn public attention because it involves a senior official in the Metropolitan Police. IPID, which is responsible for investigating criminal offences involving members of the police and municipal police services, is leading the investigation.

Moreover, the arrest comes amid ongoing scrutiny of accountability within law enforcement agencies. And while the allegations against Mkhwanazi are serious, he remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The outcome of the case is expected to depend on the evidence presented during the court proceedings in the coming weeks.