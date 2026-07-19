More than 10,000 take to Johannesburg's streets for Mandela Day Walk and Run

Thousands of runners, walkers and families turned Johannesburg's streets into a celebration of Nelson Mandela's legacy on Sunday as the sold-out Mandela Day Walk and Run drew more than 10,000 participants to the city's largest annual tribute to the former president.



Before sunrise, Corlett Drive outside DP World Wanderers Stadium was filled with participants preparing for the 5km walk and the 10km and 21km races. By the time the starting horn sounded, elite athletes stood alongside first-time runners, families with young children, pensioners and recreational walkers.



Now in its fourth year, the event has grown from about 1,000 participants at its inaugural edition into one of Johannesburg's biggest community sporting events.



President Cyril Ramaphosa, wearing race number one, officially signalled the start before joining the 5km walk alongside Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile and thousands of participants.