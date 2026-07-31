Kubayi suspends three IDAC investigators as government launches major overhaul

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced the suspension of three senior investigators from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) as the government begins what she called a comprehensive reset of the unit.

The move follows damaging evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and comes after the resignation of former IDAC head Andrea Johnson.

Kubayi said the focus is not only on dealing with individuals accused of wrongdoing but also on rebuilding the institution and restoring public trust. “Individuals and organisations come and go but institutions remain and we must defend and protect institutions because they are formed to fulfil a societal need rather than the agendas of individuals,” she said.

Kubayi confirmed that Dylan Perumal , Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun have been suspended while disciplinary processes continue. She said action has already started against the three investigators. The minister also announced several changes aimed at improving how the directorate works.

These include a review of IDAC's operating procedures and management systems. The department will also assess the job profiles and CVs of all 146 employees by 14 August 2026.

All staff members will undergo lifestyle audits and an experienced investigator from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will be brought in to carry out a full audit of the directorate's cases.

Kubayi also said IDAC will build its own digital forensic capacity so it can handle electronic evidence without relying on outside experts. She said stronger systems are needed to stop abuse of power inside public institutions. “Individuals within institutions who either abuse their power or violate their oath of office or deviate from operational norms and standards at whatever level must be held accountable,” she said.

Kubayi added that the government is also considering changes to the National Prosecuting Authority Act. This includes reviewing the terms of office for the head of IDAC and the National Director of Public Prosecutions , rather than keeping them in permanent positions.

The minister also responded to public concerns about the racial makeup of the directorate. She said IDAC's staff reflects South Africa's population and stressed that anyone who has done wrong will be held accountable, regardless of race. Kubayi also called on all employees to cooperate fully with the Madlanga Commission and to be open and honest during its work.

She said the National Prosecuting Authority remains a key institution in South Africa's democracy. “The National Prosecuting Authority is an important public body that supports democracy in South Africa. It is the only agency responsible for instituting criminal proceedings on behalf of the state across the country,” she said.

Kubayi said fighting corruption depends on every part of the criminal justice system working properly. “The fight against crime and corruption requires each element of the value chain of the criminal justice system to be fully functional and effective,” she said.