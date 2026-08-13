Call for Minister of Transport to act against Transnet executives

The recent probe by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and Transnet’s own internal forensic investigation which fingered senior officials at the state entity over systematic corruption and procurement collusion were merely a window dressing exercise. This is the view of labour organisations who claimed the investigations had only identified fall guys while the masterminds were protected by the system. The corruption frenzy and what appeared to have been a grand scale looting relates to the Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) materials handling equipment contracts worth R824m which was flagged as being irregular. The two contracts are linked to the state entity’s division in Richards Bay. The lucrative contracts were awarded to High Power Equipment Africa (HPE Africa) between period 2023 t o 2024. In the aftermath of the shocking revelations, labour organisations have written to Barbara Creecy, the minister of transport, asking her to suspend Transnet Port Terminals chief executive Jabu Mdaki and his executive team. The labour formations want the top executives to be subjected to an independent forensic investigation. The Professionals and Labour Civil Organisation of South Africa (Placosa), who have been at the centre of demanding accountability at Transnet Port Terminals in Richards Bay said Transnet had simply conducted a window-dressing exercise aimed at exonerating the politically connected executives. “If Transnet was serious about rooting out corruption and collusion and a culture of kickbacks in its ranks, there should be no holy cows. We treat the recent internal forensic investigation with scepticism. We believe it was meant to protect the top executives who are the main beneficiaries and the culprits in this clandestine activities at Transnet,” Placosa stated. The dubious nature of the contracts was the subject of the forensic report commissioned by the Fundudzi Forensic Services who concluded that the company in question had flouted tender specification processes. “The Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) went on confinement to HPE based on a motivation that the company was an accredited agent of Hyundai equipment regardless of the fact that HPE provided mainly RADDS owned equipment. The appointment of HPE was therefore irregular as the company provided RADDS equipment and not equipment sourced from Hyundai,” the final draft report seen by the Mail & Guardian revealed.It also emerged that HPE Africa supplied more plant machines than it was required for the project which were subsequently paid for by the Transnet Port Terminals for being at the site. This despite the fact that the equipment was not being used. There were also no sufficient drivers for the other plant machines. The said tender was awarded on 01 August 2023 for 24 months. It was later extended. RADDS, whose equipment was used by HPE Africa, was the same company that was locked in litigation with Transnet in relation to the awarding of the materials-handling equipment.The forensic report only fingered one Thulasizwe Dlamini, the Transnet Port Terminals senior manager but Placosa says this was a mere cover-up. “We want minister Barbara Creecy to immediately suspend Mr Jabu Mdaki together with his executive namely but not limited to Dean Moodley, Bhekani Cele, Natasha Anderson, Michelle Van Buren Schele and Xolani Mthethwa who approved HPE Africa contracts. This must be done pending a forensic investigation into the allegations of corruption and fraud relating to alleged kickbacks from the contracts,” the labour movement said. Last month, the state entity announced it had successfully applied to the National Treasury for blacklisting seven companies implicated in serious unethical and unlawful conduct. It said the decision emanated from a forensic investigation supported by the SIU, which uncovered a range of irregularities including kickbacks, corruption, collusion and theft of company assets. It further stated several of its employees had been suspended for allegedly being part of the looting frenzy. The Black Business Federation (BBF) also entered the fray, accusing Solly Letsoalo, the Transnet Soc Limited group chief operations officer of a nonchalant approach to the Transnet Port Terminals woes. “Subsequent to our correspondence to the minister, Placosa has received a letter from Mr Solly Letsoalo. We note with concern that Mr Letsoalo was deliberately not copied on the memorandum. His unsolicited response is therefore troubling. The letter issued by Mr Letsoalo is vague and avoids confirming whether the memorandum has been referred for investigation and provides no clarity on the structures or processes engaged,” asserted a letter dated 8 August and authored by BBF CEO Thembeka Cibane. It was directed to Minister Creecy. In its response to queries from the M&G, the Transnet Port Terminals said:“ A number of investigations and disciplinary processes remain underway, including matters relating to Richards Bay Terminals. Where necessary, these processes are being pursued in collaboration with relevant law enforcement agencies.Transnet Port Terminals continues to implement recommendations arising from forensic investigations and strengthen its governance and control environment.”