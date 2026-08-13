Power of Women 2026 nominations are now open

The Mail & Guardian is calling for nominations for the Power of Women 2026, celebrating extraordinary women whose work, leadership and ideas are helping to shape a stronger South Africa.

She could be building a business from the ground up, opening doors for young people or finding new ways to solve some of the country’s biggest problems. She could be making a difference in the boardroom, the classroom, on a farm, in a laboratory or in her community.

Now in its 20th year, Power of Women marks a significant milestone while continuing to honour women who lead with purpose, resilience and vision. This year’s theme, Building Resilient Economies for All, highlights the vital role women play in driving economic growth, innovation and sustainable development.

We are looking for extraordinary women who create opportunities, strengthen businesses, support others and help people build better futures. This includes women who champion mentorship, diversity, transformation and equal opportunities, as well as those developing creative solutions to problems facing South Africa and the world.

Nominations are open across 12 categories, including Agriculture, Banking & Finance, Business & Entrepreneurship, Civil Society, Sport, Hospitality & Tourism and STEMI.

For 20 years, Power of Women has celebrated the achievements and stories of extraordinary women. Now it is your turn to tell us about a woman whose work deserves recognition.

The closing date for nominations is 4 September 2026.