AmaZulu King gives nod to Zungu’s Safa presidential ambition, commands KZN regions to toe the line

“His Majesty King Misuzulu has sent us to ensure that Mr Sandile Zungu gets the maximum support in his home province,” said Inkosi Malusi Zondi, the AmaZulu kingdom royal chancellor. The King has appealed to all Safa regions in the province to fully back Mr Zungu. We can’t afford to go to the congress, divided. We must go to the congress united and vote as a solid block. We believe that his election will not only enrich football in the province, but the country as a whole.”

The stakes have been raised further by staunch Jordaan backer Kwenza Khwela, who is also the provincial Safa chairperson. Khwela has said most KwaZulu-Natal regions have thrown their weight behind Jordaan’s bid for a fourth term.

“KwaZulu-Natal is the biggest province in Safa with 11 regions. Seven are behind the current president’s re-election. As the Football Transformation Forum (FTF), we’re leading in numbers,” he recently stated.

The grouping also believes Zungu should first prove his mettle in the PSL by challenging for the PSL chairpersonship before pursuing the Safa presidency at a later stage.

But Zondi said the King had made it clear that all regions should form one voting bloc.

“We’re urging and hoping that Mr Khwela will heed the call made by his Majesty that all football regions must put their differences aside and go to the congress as one. This is not about individuals, but the province and the future of football,” he said.

The FTF is a strong grouping backing Jordaan’s bid to retain the Safa presidency. Jordaan was elected in 2013 and has served three consecutive terms.