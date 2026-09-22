Top cop Sibiya detained on charges of sexual grooming and rape

Suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He is facing charges of sexually grooming a minor, child trafficking and rape.

According to the state, Sibiya allegedly sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl between July and August and raped an 18-year-old woman at a Sandton hotel in May.

The matter was postponed until 29 September for a bail hearing. Sibiya will remain in custody at Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility until then, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

“He will be taken to Kgosi Mampuru up until the 29th of September,” Kganyago said.

The state opposed bail, citing concerns about possible witness intimidation and arguing that it had evidence suggesting Sibiya could escape if held at a police station.

Sibiya was arrested on Monday at a strip club by members of the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team investigating evidence from the Madlanga commission.

Sibiya began his police career as a student constable, climbing up through the ranks. He has since faced controversy in his role as the country’s second-highest-ranking police officer.

He has been accused of accepting regular payments from alleged Big Five cartel leader, Jotham “King Mswazi” Msibi, and conceded to have met Vusimuzi “CAT” Matlala who required assistance in the Medicare24 contract.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously accused Sibiya of removing 120 dockets from the Political Killings Task Team at the behest of criminal cartels.

Sibiya has denied the allegations, describing them as fabrications arising from internal power struggles in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Sibiya's associate, Bishop Lawrence Maumela defended Sibiya outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, saying he had been arrested as part of a “succession battle” in the SAPS.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane welcomed Sibiya’s arrest on charges relating to sexual offences.

“Police officers are entrusted with protecting women and children. They cannot themselves be implicated in conduct that undermines this responsibility. As the country continues to confront the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, there can be no room for anyone within the police service who is alleged to abuse their position or violate the rights of women and children,” Dimpane said.

Dimpane said rank, position or seniority should not place anyone above the law.