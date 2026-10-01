Services Seta, Takealot launch ambitious R103m digital skills development initiative

“If you say you are going to train someone in engineering, let’s not find them making tea for you. If you want someone to make tea, ask for someone to make tea, there are also learnerships and programmes for that,” Manamela said.

He also called on employers to employ the learners that are placed as this is the only measure of success.

“We are going to be doing many more of these programmes and we are quite happy with some of the employers who have come on board and we want to call on more of them to join these types of programmes because this is the skills revolution that the president spoke about,” added Manamela.

He said Services Seta and Takealot have designed the programme in order for participants to obtain various skills as well as post-training support such as placements and business opportunities.

Services Seta administrator Lehlogonolo Masoga said the entity saw the partnership with Takealot as a pilot project.

“If it succeeds over the next 12 to 36 months, we’ll then find a way of increasing those resources that we have allocated to Takealot so that we create many more opportunities for our young people,” he said.

According to Masoga, the programme will be constantly monitored and evaluated.

One of Manamela’s deputies, Yusuf Cassim, said the department signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Takealot aimed at strengthening the connection between education, skills development, workplace experience and employment.

He praised the efforts of his predecessor, former DA MP Dr Mimmy Gondwe, for creating an important foundation for the partnership with Takealot.

Gondwe was removed after the DA federal congress in April triggered a reshuffle of its ministers and deputy ministers serving in the Government of National Unity in June.