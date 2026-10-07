Court lifts witness reporting ban in AKA and Tibz murder

The Durban High Court has lifted its restriction on reporting witness evidence in the murder trial of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, allowing the media to report and broadcast testimony as the proceedings continue.

Judge Nomfundo Sipunzi amended a directive she issued at the start of the trial that had prevented journalists from reporting or broadcasting witness testimony as it was being presented. The amended directive allows accredited media to report on testimony and exhibits admitted into evidence but witnesses’ identities and personal details remain protected.

The change came as the state began presenting evidence in the trial, with the court hearing about a 2022 shooting in Mayville that has been linked to the investigation into the deaths of Forbes and Motsoane.

A retired police officer, whose identity cannot be disclosed, testified about responding to the May 2022 shooting at a BP garage in Mayville, Durban. Taxi boss Gift Khanyile and his bodyguards were shot during the incident.

The officer told the court that 30 spent cartridges were collected from the scene and a white Toyota Etios, believed to have been used by the attackers, was found nearby. Blood stains and fingerprints were also found on the vehicle.

The court heard that the firearm used in the Mayville shooting was later linked through ballistic evidence to the February 2023 murders of Forbes and Motsoane. The alleged firearm connection had featured prominently in arguments over whether Siyanda Eddie Myeza’s Mayville charges should remain part of the main trial.

The court ruled on Tuesday that those charges must be dealt with separately.

The evidence heard today, therefore, provides the court with details of the earlier shooting that the state says is connected to the firearm evidence in the AKA and Tibz investigation. Myeza is accused in both matters, although his Mayville charges are proceeding separately from the main case involving the deaths of Forbes and Motsoane.

All seven accused pleaded not guilty when the trial began on Monday.

The court also tightened security after Tuesday’s proceedings were disrupted by a cellphone allegedly found in the possession of the accused, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, in the court cells. The matter was postponed until Wednesday after the security incident but the cellphone issue had not been raised on the record when proceedings resumed.