Boxer Stores sends its condolences after a former employee shot dead three female managers inside the KZN shop

South Africa’s retail powerhouse, Boxer superstores, has expressed disbelief after three of its managers were gunned down inside a shop in the laid-back rural town of eShowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Reports indicate that the irate 33-year-old unidentified former employee, who is on the run from police, locked the three female managers inside an office. He then pulled out a firearm and fired a volley of shots at them, killing them instantly.

The gut-wrenching incident took place on Saturday morning in the Boxer shop in the town’s only shopping mall, the Atrium. The horrific scene was captured on CCTV footage and has subsequently been shared widely on social media.

In the footage, the man is seen firing several shots at the women. As they lay helplessly on the floor, he reloads his firearm and fires another round of shots, unloading the entire magazine on the women’s bodies before fleeing.

An employee who spoke to the Mail & Guardian said the perpetrator had been angry about being fired after a disciplinary process.

“All I know is that he was complaining of being denied leave, saying he was treated unfairly. He was in constant quarrels with the managers. I think that's what got him fired. But we did not expect that the situation would eventually lead to such a terrible outcome. It will take a long time before one can come to terms with what happened.”

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident. He said the former had not been apprehended.

“The police have launched a manhunt for the man who killed three women at a grocery chain store in eShowe,” he said.

The retailer also sent its condolences, saying: “The Boxer family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three of our colleagues whose lives were taken in an act of horrific violence at our eShowe store on Saturday the 10th of October 2026.”

The retail giant, which has more than 500 stores across the country and the Kingdom of eSwatini, said it was offering care and support to the victims’ families.

“We also continue to provide care and support to our colleagues who have been deeply affected by this tragedy. We are closely working with the SAPS and relevant authorities providing our full cooperation and assistance with the ongoing investigation,” the retailer said.