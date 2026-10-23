IS FOOD LOVER'S MARKET INVOLVED IN ILLEGAL ELECTRICITY CONNECTION?

Damning findings of a report commissioned by the Summit Property Company, has exposed how a Food Lover’s Market (FLM) franchise store in Boksburg’s Northrand Square, has been involved an illegal electricity connection.

According to Summit senior counsel Ian Small-Smith, who has written several letters of complaint about illegal electricity connection and metering to the FLM store owners – FLM Retailers North Rand (Pty) Ltd – calculations were being done to establish the quantum of excess electricity payment covered by the landlord.

“My client has paid the full bill of electricity covering costs of the tenant to the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

“The amount so far owed to Summit stands at nearly R1.8 million,” said Small-Smith.

“We engage FLM's directors on Tuesday and asked them to explain the illegal connection.

“But they have ignored our letter and have not provided any explanation,” added Small-Smith.

With the FLM Boksburg store being part of the larger fruit and vegetable retail franchisor, headquartered in Cape Town - owning the established brand, business model and intellectual property – Food Lover’s Market could not comment on the impact the Northrand Square incident would have on the company’s reputation.

Shrugging off any negative implication to the broader company brand, Food Lover’s Market national spokesperson Jean Harkett, could only say the store was “owned and operated by a franchisee, namely FLM Retailers North Rand (Pty) Ltd”.

“We recommend that any enquiries regarding this matter be directed to the company for comment.

“Food Lover’s Market has no knowledge of the allegations regarding the electrical installation at the store in question and is therefore unable to comment,” said Harkett.

Backed by photographs, the report has pointed to an electrical supply configuration, non-compliance findings – recommending corrective action required to improve electrical safety, isolation integrity and field identification.

“The report has observed cable routing, switching arrangement, non- compliant connections and operational risks.

“The FLM metered load is supplied by four 95mm cables.

“Three cables are supplied from the breaker located in the mini-sub, while one cable is supplied directly from the mini sub-bus bars, without a breaker installed inside the mini sub.

“One cable was disconnected from the breaker in the mini sub and the same

disconnection arrangement was completed in DB-FL.

“This cable is unmetered and not captured by the billing meter 219632203 for FLM,” said the report.

It warned that interference with cables posed a risk and could lead to electrical shock.

In his response to the Mail & Guardian enquiry, FLM Boksburg operational director, George Lambrakis, said: “We have not yet had the opportunity to independently verify the technical findings referred to in your enquiry, including the alleged fourth cable bypassing the sub-meter.

“The existence of an alleged irregular electrical connection, does not establish who installed it, when it was installed, whether it resulted from historical alterations or whether any deliberate wrongdoing occurred.



“We therefore, strongly reject the suggestion that Food Lover’s Market knowingly or intentionally stole electricity."

Lambrakis said it was “particularly concerning that these serious allegations have arisen against a background of longstanding, unresolved disputes concerning Summit's electricity billing and recoveries”.

“Food Lover’s Market welcomes a comprehensive, independent investigation into the entire electrical installation, historical alterations, metering arrangements and electricity billing.



“Should any genuine discrepancy be established, we remain committed to resolving it fairly and transparently,” he added.