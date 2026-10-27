Heavy rains threaten lives in the Eastern Cape

The OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday confirmed severe flooding across its various local municipalities following heavy rains yesterday after warnings by the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

According to the SAWS, there would be localised flooding of roads, bridges, settlements, both formal and informal, as well as localised disruptions to power supply and communications and traffic disruption.

“Do not cross flooded rivers and areas. Road users are advised to be cautious on the roads [and] increase travel times. Listen for regular weather updates via radio and/or social media. Monitor the weather conditions and if need be, identify areas to safely store valuable items away,” reads Monday’s warning.

According OR Tambo mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana, the recent heavy rains have had a devastating effect across the district and he assured communities across the district that disaster management teams have been deployed to assess the impact of the heavy rains, which have severely affected several communities and disrupted access to certain areas.

Among the affected areas are Mqanduli, Buntingville and Ngqeleni and Green Farms in Port St. Johns.

Mqanduli was also among the affected areas as well as several communities around Qumbu and Tsolo in the Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality.

The OR Tambo district's disaster management teams are on the ground assessing the extent of the damage, identifying affected households and determining the immediate needs of communities where the heavy rains have disrupted daily activities and access to essential services, according to the municipality.

It added that the assessment process is ongoing and the municipality will provide a comprehensive update on the extent of the damage as well as the necessary interventions once the information has been consolidated.

“We remain committed to coordinating disaster response efforts, working with relevant stakeholders and ensuring that the needs of affected communities are identified and addressed. We urge all communities to remain vigilant, avoid crossing flooded rivers and low-lying bridges.”

In Port St. Johns on the province’s Wild Coast, the municipality cautioned residents on the current weather conditions and urged them to avoid crossing flooded rivers, streams and low-lying bridges, going on unnecessary travel.

It also warned fishermen and boaters to avoid the sea.

“Do not assume a familiar road is safe. Conditions can change within minutes.