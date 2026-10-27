Ramaphosa deploys 510 soldiers to KZN amid anti-immigration unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 510 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to KwaZulu-Natal to support the police in maintaining law and order amid anti-immigration protests sparked by a Constitutional Court ruling on asylum seekers.

“The members of the SANDF will assist the SAPS in maintaining law and order in KZN, especially in light of recent violent actions arising from a campaign of misinformation about the Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugee Act,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

On 7 July 2026, the Constitutional Court handed down a landmark judgment in Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town v Minister of Home Affairs, striking down key procedural barriers that prevented undocumented migrants from accessing the asylum system.

The ruling has sparked intense public debate, disruptions at refugee reception offices and a subsequent policy reversal by the Department of Home Affairs.

The minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayo stated that Home Affairs offices were overwhelmed by the number of applicants and described it as the “unintended consequences” of the ConCourt judgement.

The 510 soldiers will support the South African Police Service (SAPS) under Operation Prosper, a joint security initiative aimed at combating serious crime, restoring law and order and stabilising volatile areas.

The deployment is expected to cost R34 082 720.

According to the Presidency, the soldiers will remain on standby to assist the police in responding to any eventuality.

Anti-immigration protests are expected to intensify as the country heads to the local government elections on 4 November.