AKA and Tibz murder trial continues as defence examines tracking evidence

The defence has begun preparing to challenge vehicle-tracking evidence as the murder trial of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane continues at the Durban High Court on Monday.

The court is hearing evidence from Cartrack fleet administrator Carel Rothmann, whose testimony focuses on the movements of two rental vehicles allegedly used to follow the pair before they were killed.

The State has presented tracking records showing that a grey Volkswagen Polo and a Hyundai Grand i10 travelled in the same areas before taking different routes on the evening of 10 February 2023.

The Polo was later tracked towards Florida Road, where Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead. The defence is expected to question how the tracking information was collected, how accurate it is and whether it supports the State's version of events.