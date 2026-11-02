Magistrate reads out judgement on Phala Phala stolen dollars used to buy luxury cars

The $580 000 stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was used to purchase luxury vehicles, jewellery and property, the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo heard on Monday as Magistrate Peter Manthata read out the details of how the money was spent.

The purchases included two Mercedes-Benz G63 vehicles, a Porsche, a BMW M5, a Rolex watch and a residential property.

The court is delivering its verdict in the trial of three people accused of breaking into Ramaphosa’s wildlife farm in February 2020 and stealing $580 000 in cash hidden under a couch.

Imanuwela David, the alleged mastermind, Froliana Joseph, a former domestic worker at the farm accused of tipping off the thieves, and her brother, Ndilinasho Joseph, face charges of housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, conspiracy to commit theft and money laundering.

“The three accused are legally represented. They pleaded not guilty to all the counts and exercised the right to remain silent and did not disclose the basis of their defence,” Manthata said.

The state presented cellphone records placing the accused near the farm, subsequent banking transactions and evidence of luxury purchases allegedly made by accused number one, David. The defence argued that the state’s case was circumstantial and lacked direct DNA or fingerprint evidence linking the accused to the crime.

All three accused, originally from Namibia, are South African citizens.

The court heard that on 25 December 2019, 20 buffaloes were purchased for $580 000. On 9 February 2020, Ramaphosa’s house at the farm was broken into and the money stolen.

The accused were arrested in November 2023, nearly three years after the burglary.

During the trial, Dumisani Sylvester Ndlovu, the Phala Phala lodge farm manager, testified that a man identified as Mistafa Hassim had visited the farm and purchased the buffaloes. Hassim paid him $580 000, which was initially kept in a safe.

Ndlovu said Ramaphosa had asked him to wait until he returned from leave before dealing with the money. However, when Ndlovu left for the December holidays, he moved the cash into Ramaphosa’s house and hid it under a couch. He testified that he had not told anyone where he had placed the money.

The farm’s general manager also testified that Ndlovu and Monica Sheleko, a permanent employee, had allowed temporary workers to clean Ramaphosa’s house, contrary to the farm’s rules.

Manthata read out details of the vehicles allegedly purchased by David using the stolen dollars. These included a Volkswagen Polo worth R150 000, a BMW M5 worth R450 000, two Mercedes-Benz G63s valued at R1.2 million each and a Porsche worth R800 000.

“The accused told the buyer that he is from Namibia and he sells diamonds, and brought them to Cape Town and that someone from Dubai came to [buy] them,” Manthata said.

David also allegedly purchased a residential property worth R850 000, a Volkswagen Golf 7, a Rolex watch, a Land Rover and another BMW worth R500 000 for his girlfriend.

The court further heard that he exchanged $80 000 for South African rand through a currency dealer.