Beyond the ballot box, the people watching over South Africa’s elections

These are not merely logistical concerns. They affect whether people can exercise their democratic rights with dignity and without unnecessary obstacles.

There is another group whose work is less visible to voters but equally important. Election observers monitor proceedings and raise concerns about possible irregularities. Unlike political party agents, they are not there to represent a party or campaign for a candidate. Their role is to observe the process.

Junior Dala, who was deployed as an election observer on behalf of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said his previous experience as a political party agent had given him a different understanding of election work. He described observing as a more relaxed role, with the focus on monitoring rather than representing a political interest.

At the voting station where he was deployed, he said accessibility was a concern. Several voters with disabilities struggled to enter the venue because it was not wheelchair-friendly and had stairs. In some instances, IEC officials had to go outside to assist voters waiting in their vehicles.

Dala also described a delayed opening and confusion when officials divided queues alphabetically. Some voters became frustrated after being directed to different lines despite having arrived earlier. The situation became more complicated when one of the systems used to manage voters failed to capture some details. According to Dala, officials recorded those details manually before entering them into the system once it was working.

His account offers a glimpse into how the organisation of a voting station can affect the people who arrive there. While these were challenges at the station where he was observing, they raise broader questions about how venues are prepared, how administrative difficulties are handled and how voters are assisted when the process does not go as expected.

The work behind an election is therefore not only about following procedures. It is also about responding to people. A queue worker may have to explain the same process repeatedly, an official may need to assist someone who is struggling to access a venue and an observer may have to raise concerns without interfering with the work of election officials.

Each interaction contributes to the experience voters take away from election day. And each vote counted contributes to the success of the election day.

For Dala, however, the significance of voting goes beyond the administration of the process. He believes participation gives people an opportunity to influence decisions that affect their everyday lives, including roads, water and electricity.

He compared voting to getting into an Uber and telling the driver where you want to go. “How do you expect someone to drive you to a destination and you are not telling them where you’re going?” he asked. “Participating in democracy for me is like telling the driver where I want to be and trusting them to take me there.”