Hawks arrest 10th suspect in alleged Russia-Ukraine recruitment case

A 10th suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to recruit foreign nationals to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war, as four Zimbabwean nationals were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The 38-year-old foreign national was arrested on Wednesday night, 11 November, following an intelligence-driven operation involving the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and other law enforcement agencies.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the arrest followed a coordinated investigation involving Interpol Pretoria, the Hawks' Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, SAPS Crime Intelligence and international law enforcement agencies.

The suspect allegedly intended to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He is expected to face charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998. His identity and nationality have not been disclosed.

The arrest comes days after nine Zimbabwean nationals were arrested on 8 November at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma, Johannesburg, following an intelligence-driven operation.

Five of the men, Weight Mudhanyane, 23, Javangwe Munyaradzi, 41, Wesley Sothole, 24, Abel Muchenje, 40, and Knowledge Ndunduma, 46, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.

The remaining four, Bobo Chinhondo, 43, Batsirai Shereni, 24, Liberty Shereni, 44, and Niobe Zhou, 37, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Their matter was postponed to 12 November to allow them to secure legal representation.

The five accused who appeared in Kempton Park had their bail proceedings postponed to 17 November after the state prosecutor was unavailable when the matter came before court on Tuesday. They remain in custody.