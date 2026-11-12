Srila Roy confronts xenophobia, identity and the future of SA universities

Academic Srila Roy, whose controversial tweet posted on X in February 2026, went viral and triggered a major backlash, has published Dissonant Intimacies: Feminist Reflections on Southern Decoloniality.

Published by Wits University Press, Roy offers a deeply personal and intellectually provocative exploration of the possibilities and tensions of decolonial feminist politics in the Global South.

But she also addresses the controversy, for which she was suspended and removed as head of the sociology department at the University of Witwatersrand.

Reflecting on the incident, which she says also made her a political target, Roy accepts full responsibility, acknowledges that the tweet reinforced harmful racial stereotypes, apologises unequivocally, recognising the hurt and damage caused to colleagues, students, the university and the wider public.

She says that the tweet emerged in the context of growing xenophobic hostility towards foreign academics in South African universities. At the time, public debate on social media focused on claims that international academics, particularly from countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi and Nigeria, were taking jobs from South Africans or were less qualified.

Roy writes that the tweet was intended as an ironic response to these xenophobic narratives and as a defence of African scholars working in South Africa. However, the attempt at provocation failed because the words themselves overshadowed the intended message and were interpreted within South Africa's history of racial stereotypes and inequality.

Looking back, the author notes that the controversy sparked debates about academic freedom, social media conduct and racism, while drawing relatively little attention to the xenophobic environment that had prompted the tweet. The episode coincided with increasing anti-migrant rhetoric and violence in South Africa, which the author describes as a growing political force.

“Ultimately, the experience led to the loss of professional standing and trust, but also prompted deep reflection about solidarity, migration and social justice. The author concludes that solidarity across race, nationality and identity remains an unfinished and ongoing project, and dedicates the book to supportive students whose compassion helped during the fallout,” she writes.

Drawing on her experiences as a South Asian scholar working in South Africa, Roy reflects on efforts to build new forms of knowledge, solidarity and resistance across lines of gender, race, caste, geography and history.

Roy was a professor of sociology at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg. Engaging with pivotal contemporary movements, including South Africa's Fees Must Fall protests, India's #MeToo movement and global solidarity campaigns around Palestine, the book interrogates both the promise and the complexity of transnational feminist collaboration.

But rather than presenting the Global South as a unified political project, Roy reveals it as a site of productive tension, disagreement and possibility.

At once scholarly and deeply reflective, this timely work challenges readers to rethink decoloniality, knowledge production and solidarity in a fractured world, while making a compelling case for new intellectual and institutional infrastructures rooted in the South.

One chapter interrogates: What does it mean to decolonise a university, and who gets to define what counts as African knowledge? Drawing on the turbulent years of South Africa's student movements and the debates they unleashed, this thought-provoking chapter, from Roy’s book explores the intersections of curriculum reform, identity, representation, belonging, and power in higher education.

Through vivid classroom encounters, student activism, and scholarly reflection, it reveals how demands for decolonisation opened deeper questions about race, nationality, citizenship, feminism, xenophobia, and the politics of knowledge itself.

Rather than offering easy answers, she navigates the tensions between Africanisation, inclusion, and intellectual freedom, challenging readers to rethink what a truly transformative university might look like.