Rescue teams searching for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by flash floods in Snake Park, near Dobsonville, Soweto, have identified a new area of interest that they believe could lead to her recovery.

The operation entered its third day on Thursday, with emergency personnel preparing to clear thick vegetation and difficult terrain before resuming the search on Friday.

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said Thursday's operation involved several specialised teams, including the police water wing, canine unit, rescue technicians and private security personnel assisting with drone operations. A helicopter was also deployed to provide aerial support and help teams cover areas that were difficult to reach on foot.

Mulaudzi said the helicopter covered the stream from the point where Anqobile was last seen to the end of the search area, while rescue technicians searched about 4km of ground between the point of entry and a nearby strainer. Other teams used drones to examine the surrounding terrain.

Despite the extensive efforts, rescuers were unable to locate the child. However, Mulaudzi said they had identified an area that required further exploration and where they believed there was a possibility of finding her.

He said the area presented challenges because of the thick vegetation and difficult access, requiring rescuers to use hand tools and machetes to clear a path before they could search it thoroughly.

“We have got an area which we believe that we need to explore more. That one will take a lot of energy from our side, but we have to do it because we have made a commitment to the family that we want to assist them,” Mulaudzi said.

He added that the teams would concentrate their efforts on clearing the area on Friday to allow rescue personnel to move through the terrain and properly investigate the identified locations.

Mulaudzi said he had spoken to Anqobile's father before concluding Thursday's operation, updating him on the day's progress and explaining what the teams planned to do next. He said the family continued to receive updates before and after each day's search.

“We strongly believe that if we explore that area more thoroughly, we should be able to locate the young girl in that specific area,” he said.

Anqobile went missing on Tuesday after being swept away by floodwaters in Snake Park, near Dobsonville, after being dropped off by her school transport. The incident happened as learners made their way home after school, amid heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Johannesburg.

The operation was shifted from search and rescue to search and recovery after the family was informed that the chances of finding the child alive were slim. Emergency services have nevertheless committed to continuing the operation to help the family find closure.