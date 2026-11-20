Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has died.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile said he will communicate further details after due consultation with the family.
"The Acting President has conveyed his deepest condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa," the presidency said in a statement .
“The family has asked for privacy at this time, whilst they deeply appreciate ongoing messages from South Africans and the global community.”