The body of 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by flash floodwaters in Dobsonville, Soweto, has been found after three days of search and recovery operations.

The discovery was made on Friday morning, 20 November, by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Water Wing and K9 Unit, who had been working alongside Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) and other emergency response teams.

Anqobile’s body was recovered not far from where she was last seen in Snake Park, near Dobsonville.

The recovery brings an end to an extensive search that began on Tuesday afternoon after the child was swept away by fast-flowing water during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that affected parts of Johannesburg.

Anqobile had reportedly been dropped off by her school transport when she was caught in the floodwaters. The incident happened as severe weather caused flooding in several parts of Soweto.

The search operation involved EMS rescue personnel, the SAPS Water Wing, K9 Unit, police divers, private security teams and community members who joined efforts to locate the child.

On Thursday, rescue teams intensified their efforts, deploying a helicopter and drones to survey the area while ground teams searched sections of the stream. Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the teams had covered about 4km of the stream but had been unable to locate Anqobile.

Rescuers also identified an area of interest covered by thick reeds and vegetation, which required additional equipment and personnel to clear before they could continue searching.

On Friday, the operation was divided into teams, with SAPS K9 members, EMS rescue personnel and the Water Wing working through difficult sections of the stream. The City of Johannesburg had also brought in City Parks employees to assist with cutting down reeds and improving visibility along the waterway.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo was at the scene after the discovery and briefed the family.

Anqobile’s disappearance had left her family and the Dobsonville community devastated, with relatives gathering at the search site throughout the operation. Her uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, previously said that the family was desperate for rescuers to find her so they could give her a proper burial.

The incident comes amid growing concern over the dangers posed by flash flooding, particularly in communities where residents have to cross streams and other low-lying areas.

Johannesburg authorities have urged residents to exercise caution during severe weather and to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and streams.