From the Presidency to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, the passing of South Africa’s first woman president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has continued to touch people across the globe and country’s political spectrum, with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing her as “a true patriot”.

Mlambo-Ngcuka who died on Friday aged 71, served MP in 1994, was an anti-apartheid activist who championed the cause of community, youth and women issues – becoming the first president of the Natal Organisation of Women in 1983.

From 1996 to 1999, she served as deputy minister of Trade and Industry, focusing on trade, industry and enterprise development.

During the Thabo Mbeki administration, Mlambo-Ngcukabecame the first woman to hold the office of deputy president - overseeing economic initiatives such as the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for South Africa.

As the UN Under-Secretary-General and executive director of the organisation’s agency for gender equality from 2013 to 2021, she led global gender equality campaigns.

Born in Clermont, near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, Mlambo-Ngcuka obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Education from the University of Lesotho, a degree in Gender Policy and Planning from the University of London, a Master’s Degree in Philosophy from the University of Cape Town and a Doctorate in Technology and Education from the University of Warwick.

Speaking from Silicon Valley, California, where he has been on a working visit, President Ramaphosa said Mlambo-Ngcuka’s death marked “a sad day for the country”.

“It is a very sad moment for us as South Africans to lose a former deputy president of our country - a woman former deputy president who served who served extremely diligently and a real leading light for the cause of women.

“Our hearts are really sad and broken for having lost such a very dynamic woman leader in our country.

“She truly flew the flag of women, not only women of South Africa and Africa, but women of the world.

“We look forward to passing our condolences to her husbandBulelani, as well as the family on my return back home,” said Ramaphosa.

Guterres praised Mlambo-Ngcuka as a “lifelong champion of the rights and empowerment of women; and girls”.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, said Guterres, “believed that gender equality is not a favour to be granted but a right to be claimed”.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed recalled Mlambo-Ngcuka's interventions on behalf of women and girls in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

“She pushed the limits and I think that, that's where we got a lot of the confidence to do the things that we do, following in her footsteps,” said Mohammed.

She said Mlambo-Ngcuka “fought for women's leadership till the end”, including calling for a woman to succeed Guterres as UN Secretary-General after his second term ends on December 31.

As political parties, labour and Parliament paid tribute, the ANC said Mlambo-Ngcuka was “a distinguished leader of our movement and a dedicated servant of the people”.

“The ANC extends its heartfelt condolences to her husband, children, the Mlambo-Ngcuka families, friends, comrades and all those whose lives she touched through her service,” said ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.

The IFP said Mlambo-Ngcuka “made significant contributions to South Africa's liberation struggle and democratic project”.

“Her subsequent service as UN Under-Secretary-General and executive director of UN Women, further cemented her contribution to the global struggle for gender equality, women empowerment - protecting rights and dignity of women and girls.

“She was also a champion of education and social justice.

“South Africa and the world have lost a true patriot, and a tireless advocate for women and humanity.

“The IFP extends its deepest condolences to her husband, Mr Bulelani Ngcuka, her children and the entire family.

“We also convey our sympathies to her political home, the African National Congress (ANC), as well as her friends, colleagues, comrades and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her,” said IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The EFF said Mlambo-Ngcuka was “one of the pioneers of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, at a time when many sought to relegate women in the struggle for self-determination and liberation”.

“Her activism was rooted in a passion for education as a means not only for personal development, but an avenue to uplift women and advance the cause for gender equity - not only in South Africa but globally.

“She was the epitome of a public servant who did not rely on proximity or political credentials in her career in governance but had an appreciation of education as fundamental to societal development,” said the EFF in a statement.

RISE Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi, described Mlambo-Nguka’s passing as signifying “a giant gone too soon”.

“RISE Mzansi joins South Africans and the global community in mourning her unexpected passing.

“The best way to honour her life is to encourage more young South Africans to step up to leadership, to serve the South African people and to be bold in shaping our country’s future,” said Zibi.

Labour federation Cosatu said Mlambo-Ngcuka was “a distinguished leader whose contribution to the liberation struggle, the development of our democracy, the advancement of women’s rights and gender equality, will be remembered for generations to come”.

“Her work on the international stage, helped elevate the voices and struggles of women, particularly those who are marginalised.

“Her passing is a deep loss to our country and the international community.

“South Africa has lost a prolific leader, an educator and a dedicated public servant, whose contribution transcended our borders,” said Cosatu.

Said the South African Federation of Trade Unions, general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi: “She was a phenomenon - a compassionate and outstanding humanitarian whose passion for development and the poor was second to none.

“She carried herself with warmth, a smile and brought a deep concern for people living in poverty to the highest offices of our country and the United Nations.

“As deputy president, she drove the ASGISA, insisting that growth must be shared and its benefits reach the poor, especially as income inequality continued to widen.

“She argued for a practical strategy to break the cycle of poverty in rural areas and townships - identifying a development champion in every impoverished family and supporting that person through education, to help transform household prospects.”

Parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, have expressed “profound sadness” on the death of Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Said Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo: “On behalf of Parliament, the presiding officers of pay tribute to a courageous and principled activist, a steadfast opponent of apartheid and a tireless advocate for social justice, human dignity and the rights of women and girls.”

In mourning her passing, the University of Johannesburg (UJ), said it was saddened by the death of its chancellor – describing her as “an exceptional South African leader whose contribution to the advancement of education, gender equality and social justice has left an enduring mark on South Africa and the international community”.

Appointed as UJ’s chancellor in 2022, Mlambo-Ngcuka brought to the university “an extraordinary wealth of leadership experience, insight and international stature”.

The university said her association with UJ was “also rooted in a longstanding commitment to education and the transformative power of knowledge”.

It said her legacy at UJ “will be further carried forward through the Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Annual Lecture on Women and Leadership, inaugurated in August 2026”.

“This platform reflects her lifelong commitment to advancing women’s leadership, equality and societal transformation - while inspiring future generations to continue this important work,” said the university.

Said UJ vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi: “Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s passing is an immeasurable loss to the university and to our country.

“She was a remarkable leader whose life and work transcended national boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the advancement of women, education, human rights and social justice.

“We are deeply honoured to have had her serve as our chancellor.

“Her leadership, wisdom and commitment to a more equitable society, will continue to inspire our university community and generations to come.”

As people mourning her passing, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, thronged her Morningside home in Sandton on Saturday, plans are afoot for Mlambo-Nguka’s funeral at her family home in Middledrift next Saturday – expected to be accorded a state burial.