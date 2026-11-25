A school driver who collected an 11-year-old boy at King Shaka International Airport says the South African Airways employee who brought the child out did not ask his name, request identification or ask him to sign for the handover.

SAA apologised to the boy’s father and says it has reinforced its procedures following a review. In a response to the Mail & Guardian, the airline did not say whether staff had checked the driver’s identity or recorded the handover.

The boy flew from Johannesburg to Durban on 6 October under SAA’s unaccompanied minor service. His 14-year-old brother was on the same flight, booked as a young passenger. Their father complained to the airline that afternoon, asking how staff had established that the driver was authorised to collect his son and what record they had kept. He asked the Mail & Guardian to withhold his name to protect his children’s privacy.

In a letter dated 15 October, SAA apologised for “the shortcomings identified in the handling and handover process”. It told the father that a staff member had asked the boys whether they knew the person waiting for them. The boys said they did and approached him, according to the airline. The driver said he did not hear the employee ask the younger boy any questions.

SAA’s group corporate affairs executive, Mphilo Dlamini, said the review had identified “aspects of the handover process that warranted further attention and reinforcement”. He said the airline had provided further operational guidance and taken steps to reinforce compliance with its procedures. He did not specify which shortcomings the review had identified. He said the airline would not release its internal procedures or review documents, citing security, privacy and governance requirements.

The father also asked why the children’s documents had stayed with the airline after they left the airport. SAA confirmed in its October letter that it had kept the unaccompanied minor booklet and two copies of the boys’ birth certificates in Durban. The airline offered each boy a 25% discount on a future flight, which the father declined as a resolution, proposing complimentary flights and Voyager Platinum status for the family.

The father escalated the complaint to SAA’s executive leadership on 4 November. He said the acting group chief executive acknowledged it the following day and asked for time to investigate. On 23 November, he told the Mail & Guardian he had received no substantive follow-up since then. Dlamini said SAA had engaged directly with the father and proposed a goodwill resolution. He gave no date for any further communication with the family.

For families arranging flights ahead of the December school holidays, the checks described by airlines differ. SAA’s published guidance says an employee will personally hand the child over to an authorised adult, who must carry proof of identity. Its consent form asks the family to name the person who will meet the child. Airlink likewise asks for the collector’s details in advance and requires proof of identity at arrivals.