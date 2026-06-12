The 2026 World Cup, to be hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico, will be the first to feature 48 teams rather than 32. That expansion has changed Africa’s representation — and raised its ambitions.

Instead of the five places the continent received for Qatar 2022, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been allocated nine guaranteed places, with a possible 10th through the inter-confederation play-off. Africa has claimed all 10 available spots, making this the largest African presence in World Cup history.

The nine direct qualifiers were Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, while DR Congo secured the additional place through the qualifying play-off route to complete a 10-team African presence at the finals.

Africa’s progress at the World Cup has been real, if uneven. Cameroon reached the quarter-finals in 1990, Senegal matched that feat in 2002, Ghana came within a penalty of the semi-finals in 2010 and Morocco broke the ceiling in Qatar by becoming the first African team to reach the last four. The trajectory raises an obvious question: Can an African side go one step further in 2026?

There is no settled answer. The continent enters the tournament with greater numerical strength than ever before but the leap from representation to contention will depend on squad depth, tactical discipline, experience in knockout football and, as always, the draw and the fine margins of tournament play. Football is not linear but Africa has more than one team with a plausible claim on a deep run.

Africa’s 10 representatives present a striking mix of established powers and emerging stories. Morocco remain the continent’s benchmark after their historic 2022 run and combine elite-level organisation with players accustomed to the highest levels of European competition. Senegal bring physical authority, tournament maturity and a squad that has been among Africa’s strongest for several years. Egypt and Algeria carry pedigree, tactical know-how and enough individual quality to trouble any opponent. Both will hope to translate continental stature into a World Cup breakthrough.

Tunisia are typically compact and difficult to break down, while Côte d’Ivoire arrive with one of the deepest talent pools on the continent. Ghana and South Africa have rebuilt themselves into competitive tournament sides, though each has something to prove. Cabo Verde might be the tournament’s enigmatic debutants but their qualification was no accident: they were disciplined, resilient and tactically coherent throughout the campaign. DR Congo, Africa’s play-off qualifiers, might be the most dangerous dark horse of all — athletic, improving and capable of turning tight matches into emotional contests.

If one ranks the African qualifiers by Africa Cup of Nations pedigree, Egypt lead the field with seven titles, followed by Ghana with four; Côte d’Ivoire with three; Algeria and DR Congo with two each; and Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and South Africa with one each. Cabo Verde alone arrive without an Afcon crown.

If one looks instead at Fifa rankings on the eve of the tournament, the order is different — and more revealing of strength. Morocco are Africa’s highest-ranked side, followed by Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Tunisia, South Africa, Cabo Verde and Ghana. The contrast matters. Afcon titles tell us who has tradition; Fifa rankings, while imperfect, say more about the present competitive level.

Which African country is most likely to emerge as the continent’s leading side at the 2026 World Cup?

On balance, Morocco remain the strongest case. They have recent proof of concept, the continent’s highest Fifa ranking, elite-level players in key positions and — most importantly — the psychological advantage of knowing that an African team can breach the semi-final barrier. Senegal are the closest challengers because of their athletic intensity, tournament experience and ability to manage high-pressure matches.

Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire have the talent to upset that hierarchy, while DR Congo could become the surprise package if momentum carries them into the knockout rounds. But if the question is not who can produce a single upset but who is most likely to be Africa’s standard-bearer over the course of the tournament, Morocco look the safest answer.

The deeper point, however, is that Africa arrives not with a single hopeful outsider but with a broader and more credible bloc of contenders. That might prove to be the continent’s most important gain of all.

The safest bet might be Morocco. Yet the broader significance of Africa’s presence in North America lies elsewhere: the teams have the talent, organisation and ambition not merely to spring surprises but to reshape the way African football is perceived.

Bring on the games. Africa has arrived, and the world will have to watch — perhaps with admiration, perhaps with unease.