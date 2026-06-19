South Africa’s Bafana Bafana secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia in their second 2026 Fifa World Cup match. The result, marked by a late equaliser from star-player Teboho Mokoena’s penalty in the 83rd minute after Czechia had taken the lead through Sadílek, breathed new life into the team’s campaign following a disappointing opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico.

For much of the first half, Bafana appeared tentative, struggling to impose their rhythm against a well-organised Czech side filled with physically imposing players. However, the introduction of young pint-sized Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng as a substitute proved transformative. The dynamic 21-year-old injected pace, creativity and fearlessness into the attack, winning the crucial penalty and shifting momentum decisively in South Africa’s favour. His impact underscored his growing reputation as a game-changer capable of unlocking stubborn defences.

Coach Hugo Broos and his technical team deserved significant credit for tactical adjustments. By reverting to a familiar formation that his players know intimately from club and previous international setups, Broos did both the team and himself a huge favour. The shift restored confidence and cohesion, allowing Bafana to play with greater fluidity and purpose in the second half. The pragmatic decision highlighted the value of player familiarity over experimentation at the highest level, especially under World Cup pressure.

The draw reignited belief. Not just within the squad but across South Africa and beyond. Fans, long accustomed to heartbreak in major tournaments, started to dare to dream again. The reaction was deeply rooted in Bafana Bafana’s World Cup participation history. Since readmission to international football after apartheid, South Africa had qualified for the Fifa World Cup on four occasions: debuting in 1998 in France, followed by appearances in 2002 in Korea/Japan and as hosts in 2010. In all previous three tournaments, Bafana failed to advance beyond the group stages despite some memorable moments, such as a 2-1 victory over France in 2010 and a respectable 17th-place finish in 2002.

The consistent early exit continued to leave a lingering sense of unfulfilled potential among supporters. The 2010 tournament, while a unifying national celebration as the first on African soil, ended in disappointment when the hosts became the first in World Cup history to exit at the group stage despite beating France. Subsequent qualification droughts for 2014 and 2018 only deepened the frustration.

Now, returning in 2026 as part of the expanded 48-team format, that single point from two matches ignited fresh hope. South African football fans became particularly elated with the 1-1 draw because it signalled that Bafana might finally advance beyond the group stages for the first time in their history. Social media, as well as streets and pubs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and beyond, buzzed with renewed optimism. Many viewed the resilient comeback as tangible proof of progress.

Mofokeng’s emergence, combined with solid defensive displays and Mokoena’s leadership from midfield, signalled a squad maturing at the right moment. One point kept their destiny firmly in their own hands, with a crucial final group match against South Korea on June 24 at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

Yet, realism had to temper the euphoria. South Korea are no walkover. They boast technical quality, tactical discipline and experience that could punish any lapses. Bafana must approach the encounter with full speed ahead from the opening whistle. Complacency cannot be allowed to creep into the squad. The margin for error is razor-thin in a competitive group where every point counts. A high-intensity, attacking performance will be essential to secure the victory needed for progression.

The tactical tweaks under Broos, the spark from Mofokeng and the character shown in fighting back from behind all point to a team with genuine knockout-stage potential. If Bafana maintain this momentum and execute the game plan flawlessly against Korea, they could rewrite their World Cup narrative. South Africans are rallying behind their team with fresh hope. The spirit of 2010 echoes louder than ever. This time with realistic prospects of making history by reaching the second round. Bafana’s journey continues and the nation stands united in belief.