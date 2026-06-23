Lionel Messi: The undisputed GOAT

Lionel Messi. Yes, Lionel Messi. As the 2026 Fifa World Cup unfolds, the 38-year-old Argentine maestro has once again silenced doubters with performances that defy age, logic and the passage of time. His latest exploits, scoring five goals across Argentina’s opening two group-stage matches, including a hat-trick against Algeria and a record-breaking brace against Austria, have propelled the defending champions to the knockout rounds while cementing his status as the greatest player to grace the pitch.

Messi’s World Cup journey has always been one of destiny intertwined with the delays of fate. Critics once questioned his legacy for lacking a senior international trophy but 2022 changed everything. Lifting the trophy in Qatar after a transcendent tournament, Messi delivered the missing piece.

Yet, in 2026, he isn’t merely defending the crown. He is rewriting history books with a record sixth World Cup appearance. His brace in the 2-0 victory over Austria saw him surpass Miroslav Klose’s 16 goals to become the outright all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history with 18. He has scored every single one of Argentina’s goals in the tournament so far.

What makes this latest chapter so extraordinary is the context. At an age when most players have long retired or faded into squad roles, Messi is dominating on the biggest stage. His movement remains instinctive, his vision otherworldly and his finishing clinical. The opening goal against Austria, a composed finish from a cross, showed poise under pressure. The stoppage-time tap-in extended his scoring streak and clinched top spot in Group J.

The moments aren’t anomalies. They are the culmination of a career defined by unparalleled consistency, creativity and clutch performances.

Beyond statistics, Messi’s greatness lies in his artistry and humility. Unlike predecessors who relied on physical dominance, Messi weaponised subtlety. Dribbling past defenders as if they were cones, threading passes that defied geometry and elevating teammates. His club record with Barcelona (over 670 goals, 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions Leagues) combined with eight Ballon d’Or awards placed him in rarefied air. The 2022 World Cup victory and Copa América triumphs elevated him above debate. Now, in 2026, he is carrying Argentina’s attack single-handedly at nearly 39, outshining younger stars in a tournament brimming with talent.

Comparisons to the great Pelé and Diego Maradona are inevitable but favour Messi in depth and longevity. Pelé’s three World Cups came in an era of fewer teams and different competition levels. Maradona’s 1986 magic was brilliant but singular. Messi has sustained excellence across two decades, adapting to multiple leagues and styles while maintaining joy and sportsmanship.

His humility post-record-breaking games endears him further to fans worldwide. Sceptics may point to team support or era advantage, but the evidence is overwhelming. Messi has thrived against the best, in high-stakes environments and excels in father time’s shadow. His 2026 resurgence isn’t nostalgia. It’s affirmation that true greatness transcends eras.

As Argentina marches toward another title defence, one truth rings clear: Lionel Messi isn’t just the greatest of his generation. He is the greatest of all time. Football owes him eternal praise, not for the records alone but for the beauty and inspiration he has gifted the world.