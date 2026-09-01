Lionel Messi: A golden chapter closes on international football

Lionel Messi’s announcement on 31 August 2026 that he was retiring from international football has brought a profound sense of finality to one of the most extraordinary careers the game has witnessed.
Often tagged as the GOAT, the 39-year-old Argentina captain, who scored 125 goals in 207 appearances to become his country’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, said the decision “hurt” him deeply but “the time has come”. He had given everything, he explained, and had nothing left to give, with a new generation of talented young players ready to step forward.
The statement, written days after Argentina’s extra-time defeat to Spain in the controversial 2026 World Cup final and later confirmed amid personal grief following the death of his father Jorge, closed a journey that began more than two decades earlier.
Born in Rosario in 1987, Messi faced early adversity that would have ended most careers before they started. Diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency as a child, he required daily injections that his family struggled to afford.
Local clubs could not fully support the costly treatment. Barcelona’s decision to bring the diminutive 13-year-old to La Masia and fund the therapy changed everything. He grew into the player the world came to know, making his senior Argentina debut in 2005 and starring at the Under-20 World Cup that same year before claiming Olympic gold in 2008.
His senior international path was long marked by near-misses that tested his resolve. Argentina reached the 2007 Copa América final and lost. They fell short again in 2015 and 2016, the latter penalty-shootout defeat to Chile prompting Messi to announce a brief retirement that he soon reversed. The 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany in Brazil left another scar.
Through it all he kept producing moments of genius, breaking Gabriel Batistuta’s national scoring record and becoming South America’s leading international goalscorer. Yet the major senior trophies remained elusive until a remarkable late flowering under coach Lionel Scaloni.
The breakthrough arrived in 2021. Messi led Argentina to the Copa América title on Brazilian soil, ending a 28-year wait for the continental crown. The following year brought the Finalissima and, in Qatar, the ultimate prize. In the 2022 World Cup he delivered a masterclass. Seven goals and three assists, including two in the dramatic final against France that Argentina won on penalties. He lifted the trophy as captain, earned the Golden Ball and finally silenced every lingering debate about his place among the greats.
A second Copa América followed in 2024. Even in 2026, at an age when most players have long faded, he scored eight times as Argentina reached another final, becoming only the third man to appear in three World Cup finals and rewriting scoring records along the way. His career World Cup tally reached 21 goals across six tournaments.
Injuries formed a persistent backdrop. Early in his career muscle problems and a metatarsal fracture cost him significant time. Later years brought ankle ligament damage, adductor issues and the inevitable muscular complaints that come with a body asked to perform at the highest level for so long. He managed them with characteristic professionalism, often returning faster than expected and producing at an elite standard well into his late thirties.
The physical toll of a sixth World Cup, combined with the emotional weight of recent personal loss, helped convince him that the international chapter had to end.
What remains is a body of work that places Messi among the finest international footballers in history. Few players have matched his combination of longevity, consistency and decisive impact on the biggest stages. He transformed Argentina from a talented side burdened by near-misses into serial winners. He carried the weight of a nation’s expectations for two decades with grace under pressure and an almost supernatural ability to find solutions when games seemed lost.
The records (most caps, most goals, multiple major trophies, and an unmatched World Cup presence) tell only part of the story. The deeper truth lies in the joy he brought, the standards he set and the example of resilience he provided to every young player who watched him.
Messi will continue at club level with Inter Miami for the time being but the Argentina jersey that defined so much of his identity has been set aside. In his own words he leaves with pride, having lived moments once only dreamt of alongside teammates and supporters.
Football will miss the sight of that familiar figure in the number 10 shirt, scanning the field, dropping a shoulder and changing everything in an instant. Generations will argue about rankings and eras, yet few will dispute that Lionel Messi stood among the very best international players the sport has produced. His retirement marks the end of an era, not the end of his influence. The game is richer for every year he wore the albiceleste.
Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.