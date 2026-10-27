Hail Harry Kane as he wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane has been crowned the winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Englishman to claim football’s most prestigious individual award since Michael Owen in 2001. The 33-year-old Bayern Munich and England captain received the golden ball at a ceremony in London, ending a 25-year wait for an English winner and cementing his place among the game’s greats.

Kane finished ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé in second and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in third. He also claimed the Gerd Müller Trophy as the season’s outstanding striker. The award recognised a campaign of relentless excellence for both club and country during the 2025/26 season.

The numbers that underpinned Kane’s triumph were extraordinary. Across 65 matches for Bayern Munich and England, he scored 73 goals and provided eight assists. At club level alone he netted 61 goals in 51 appearances, the highest single-season total by a Bayern player and the most by any player at a club in Europe’s top five leagues since Cristiano Ronaldo’s 61 for Real Madrid more than a decade earlier.

In the Bundesliga he was simply unstoppable, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 36 goals, 17 more than the next-best player and claiming the Torjägerkanone for the third consecutive season. That haul helped Bayern retain the title as part of a domestic treble that also included the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup. In the German Cup he scored 10 goals, highlighted by a hat-trick in the final against Stuttgart. He added one more in the Super Cup.

In the Champions League Kane contributed 14 goals as Bayern reached the semi-finals. His overall club output of 61 goals was 19 more than any other player managed in Europe’s top five leagues that season.

Internationally, Kane delivered for England too. He scored 12 goals in 14 appearances, including six at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the Three Lions finished third which is their best result since winning the tournament in 1966. Those World Cup goals took him past Gary Lineker to become England’s all-time leading scorer at the finals with 14.

The consistency was striking. Kane’s goals arrived week after week, across competitions and against varied opposition. He became the first player in Bundesliga history to score more than 25 goals and finish as top scorer in each of his first three seasons in the league. At Bayern he has already established himself as one of the club’s all-time leading scorers.

Kane’s reaction on the night captured both the weight of the achievement and the emotion of receiving it on home soil. “I am almost speechless. Being here in London has made it extra special,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough this year.”

For years Kane had been regarded as one of the world’s finest pure strikers, yet major individual recognition at this level had remained elusive. His move to Bayern in 2023 unlocked the trophy success that had long been missing from his CV. The 2025/26 season completed the picture: domestic dominance, European impact and a strong World Cup campaign, all powered by goal-scoring numbers rarely seen in the modern game.

The Ballon d’Or has often rewarded midfield maestros or players from title-winning Champions League sides. Kane’s victory marked a clear affirmation of pure, sustained goal-scoring excellence. At 33 he has now joined Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen as English winners of the award.