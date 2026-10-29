The Soweto Derby: A living showcase of South African football’s roots

“Yes it’s the game that we wanted to win for confidence but if you analyse well, it’s not our best game. We have played better games before,” Da Cruz said.

He pointed to improved efficiency in front of goal as the key difference and expressed hope that the win would serve as a springboard.

“Today we made a good game but sometimes we made a better game, and we didn’t win and I hope that now it’s the starter for us to keep confidence and we continue on this way … We’re having confidence in our model game but not in the efficiency and I hope we get ready… we will prepare the game for this Saturday.”

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was far less satisfied after his team’s 3-0 win over Milford FC.

“The positive point, I think, is the win. I think I will only retain this victory because I was not happy about how we played,” he said. “We didn’t have the control, we had a lot of precipitation, we were selfish. A lot of players were selfish. Instead of giving the ball to the teammate to score and they are not in a bad position they shoot. There was a lot of wrong decision-making.

“The positive point is these three goals and the clean sheet but to be honest, if we want to dream bigger, when I say dream bigger, it is to win the Betway, win the Champions League… I think if we continue like that, we’re going to win nothing… So, I was not happy about the game.”

What elevates the fixture beyond domestic importance is its consistent international broadcast footprint. SuperSport’s coverage of the Betway Premiership ensures the match is available across sub-Saharan Africa via DStv and GOtv platforms.

Beyond the continent, the derby has been beamed for years to audiences in the United States (through ESPN platforms reaching tens of millions of households), the United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Latin America (including Brazil), the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia (Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and others).

Delayed and highlights packages have further extended reach into parts of the Indian subcontinent and additional Asian markets. While exact rights packages shift season by season, the pattern is clear: when the two Soweto giants meet, cameras and satellite trucks treat the occasion as a global product.

This international visibility matters. South African football has long punched above its weight in producing talent and passionate support, yet it has sometimes struggled for sustained global recognition compared with North African or West African leagues. The Soweto Derby acts as a regular reminder of the quality, drama and cultural depth that exist here. It showcases the technical skill of players who often progress to Europe, the tactical evolution of coaches who import and adapt ideas and above all the unmatched atmosphere generated by supporters who treat the match as a festival. In an era when African football is gaining greater commercial and media attention, the derby remains one of the continent’s most reliable ambassadors.

As another Soweto Derby approaches on 31 October at FNB Stadium, the familiar ritual repeats. Tickets are sold out. Studio analysis intensifies. Diaspora communities gather around screens from London to Atlanta to Perth. On the pitch, 22 players will contest three points. Off it, millions will watch a spectacle that has never stopped representing something larger than the scoreline.

In showcasing the passion that first took root in the townships more than half a century ago, the Soweto Derby continues to place South African football firmly on the global stage, loud, colourful, competitive and unmistakably its own.