Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after relegation-zone crisis

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick, the club confirmed on X, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure less than a year after he was handed a permanent two-year contract.

The decision followed a high-level meeting in Monaco between minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and senior executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox. The trio reviewed the team’s dismal start to the season and concluded a change was necessary.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came when United drew 4-4 with Aston Villa in a chaotic Premier League encounter. The result left the Red Devils in the relegation zone after just one win from their opening 10 league matches. Defensive fragility and a lack of consistency have defined the campaign, with United struggling to convert promising spells of possession into reliable results.

Carrick first took interim charge in January following the dismissal of the previous manager. He steadied the side and guided them to a third-place Premier League finish, a performance that earned him a two-year deal in the summer. In total, across his permanent and interim spells, Carrick oversaw 38 matches, recording 18 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats. His early success in restoring structure and confidence has been overshadowed by this season’s sharp decline.

The club has already begun the search for a successor. Reports indicate that former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to accept an offer should one be formalised. United have opened talks with the Argentine. Pochettino’s possession-based style and experience managing high-pressure environments are understood to appeal to the current hierarchy.

Ratcliffe’s involvement underscores the growing urgency at Old Trafford. The British billionaire, who acquired a significant stake in the club, has made clear his desire for sustained improvement on the pitch. The Monaco summit with Berrada, the chief executive, and Wilcox, the football director, marked a decisive moment after weeks of mounting pressure.

Carrick leaves with the gratitude of many supporters for stabilising the team earlier in the year, but results have left little room for sentiment. United’s next fixtures will now be overseen by an interim arrangement while negotiations with Pochettino continue. The club faces a critical period if it is to climb clear of the bottom three and restore its status among the Premier League’s elite.