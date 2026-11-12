Pitso Vs Benni: Legends in the dugout as Bafana host Kenya at Orlando

Bafana Bafana return to Orlando Stadium on Friday evening for a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya that carries more narrative weight than a standard group fixture. Kick-off is at 18:00 at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto, the first of two meetings between the sides this window, with the return leg scheduled for Nairobi four days later.

What makes the encounter particularly compelling is the presence of two South African football legends on opposite benches. Pitso Mosimane is in charge of Bafana Bafana in his second spell with the national team, while Benni McCarthy, the country’s all-time leading scorer with 31 international goals, is guiding the Harambee Stars. Both men are former Bafana players who left lasting marks on the national side and South African football more broadly. Mosimane, a highly successful club coach with multiple CAF Champions League titles to his name, returned to the Bafana job in September 2026. McCarthy, who enjoyed a distinguished playing career that included time at Ajax Cape Town, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and Orlando Pirates, now faces his homeland for the first time as a senior international coach.

The personal dimension adds an extra layer. Mosimane has publicly acknowledged McCarthy’s competitive edge, describing him as a fighter who will not make life easy. For McCarthy, the trip to Orlando, a ground where he once played, mixes professional duty with emotional resonance. Kenya are already assured of a place at the 2027 finals as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, so the pressure of qualification is off. For Bafana, the points remain vital as they look to finish top of Group D ahead of Guinea and Eritrea.

Mosimane’s side sit on maximum points after two matches, having beaten Guinea 2-1 at home and then thrashed Eritrea 5-0. That perfect start has them top of the group with a healthy goal difference. Kenya sit third with a single point from a home draw against Eritrea and a narrow defeat to Guinea. The contrast in form and stakes is clear, yet the coaching storyline elevates the fixture beyond a routine qualifier.

History also favours Bafana. South Africa and Kenya have met four times previously, all in friendlies rather than World Cup or AFCON qualifying. South Africa are unbeaten in those encounters, with three wins and one draw, scoring six goals and conceding two. Kenya’s only goals against South Africa have come from the penalty spot. The results read: South Africa 1-0 Kenya in 1996 in Durban, a 1-1 draw in Tanzania in 2002 (Kenya advanced on penalties), South Africa 2-0 Kenya in 2011, and a 2-1 South Africa win in Nairobi in 2012. Friday’s match will be the first competitive qualifying meeting between the nations and the first encounter in more than 14 years.

Bookmakers reflect the balance of power. South Africa are clear favourites. The market expects Bafana to control proceedings on home soil against a Kenya side still finding its rhythm under McCarthy.

Mosimane has options and returning players available, including key figures recovering from recent knocks. The atmosphere at Orlando is expected to be lively, with affordable tickets and a venue that has already hosted successful Bafana performances in this campaign. For South African supporters, the chance to see two of the country’s most recognisable football figures in opposing technical areas creates a rare and engaging subplot.