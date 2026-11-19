Japan Football Association’s (JFP) honorary president Kozo Tashima formally entered the race for the FIFA presidency on 17 November 2026, becoming the first Japanese candidate to challenge Gianni Infantino. He has since subsequently taken a big step to strengthen his ambition. On the 17th the JFA submitted his nomination letter to FIFA, confirming he has secured the backing of five national federations which is the minimum required to stand. Tashima, who has not yet named the supporting associations, told reporters he will reveal them later. The election is scheduled for 18 March 2027 at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

The 68-year-old former Japan international (seven caps) and long-time FIFA Council member since 2015 frames his campaign around a clear philosophy. Governance and transparency come first. “First and foremost, I believe it is essential to establish proper governance and ensure that transparency is firmly maintained. We must get that right first. Then, on top of that, various policies can be put forward,” he has said. His broader platform rests on the values of sincerity, soundness, fair play and integrity. These are principles he associates with Japanese football’s development. He has repeatedly spoken of making FIFA “a healthier and more trusted organisation” that prioritises the game itself over commercial excess.

Tashima rates his own chances realistically low, at around 20 to 30 percent at the outset, while expressing determination to raise that figure through the campaign. He is self-funding the effort and positions himself as a low-profile, consensus-oriented alternative to the high-visibility style of the incumbent.

Tashima has described his approach as guided by “samurai spirit” and selflessness. He wants to safeguard football so that it remains loved and accessible to everyone, reviewing FIFA’s systems to rebuild good governance and put “football first.” He has been openly critical of Infantino’s abandoned plan to sell stakes in major competitions, including World Cup commercial rights, to private investors, calling the proposal flawed in both process and substance. In his view, the sport’s integrity must not be subordinated to business interests. “It’s not about winning or losing but about conveying to the world the honest, sound and upright attitude that Japanese football has built,” he stated when declaring his candidacy. “What FIFA needs now are these values.”

In a significant development, Tashima has opened discussions with French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo, who has emerged as UEFA’s candidate and is also challenging Infantino. Diallo has publicly called for the opposition to unite forces, stating that those who share the same vision of football should come together. He has confirmed that contact had already been made with Tashima.

Tashima has responded positively, saying he is prepared to hold talks and would listen with an open mind if the question of a joint candidacy or closer cooperation arises. He has noted that they are aligned on key points, though he has also stressed the need to consider the most effective tactical approach to defeating the incumbent.